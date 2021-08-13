Photograph Of Rainbows In Patterns Of Noire: Slim Bryant

Blackness is the haven of imagination! Whatever we desire to craft in it, comes to light! It’s akin to the Universe, and the myriad galaxies, within it. Oh, how precious the euphoria of Blackness’ delight! If there was a song to highlight what it means to take a paintbrush; painting rainbows across the sky, what comfort would we see?

Love already has such a gentle nature of serenity. What more can we ask for? What more is it to experience? There are lessons in life, when it comes to moving into another lens. There are lessons of re-birth, renewal, and the healing from, within! Yet, rainbows come at the end of every storm! How would you paint the rainbow, if your Soul was, re–born?

Slim Bryant