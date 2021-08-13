Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Photograph Of Rainbows In Patterns Of Noire: Slim Bryant

Musical Meditation In SLIM BRYANT'S "Answer To Rainbow At Midnight!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Blackness is the haven of imagination! Whatever we desire to craft in it, comes to light! It’s akin to the Universe, and the myriad galaxies, within it. Oh, how precious the euphoria of Blackness’ delight! If there was a song to highlight what it means to take a paintbrush; painting rainbows across the sky, what comfort would we see?

Love already has such a gentle nature of serenity. What more can we ask for? What more is it to experience? There are lessons in life, when it comes to moving into another lens. There are lessons of re-birth, renewal, and the healing from, within! Yet, rainbows come at the end of every storm! How would you paint the rainbow, if your Soul was, reborn?

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/411657222188342427/

Slim Bryant

https://no.pinterest.com/pin/384354149420919052/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aje02rQKbIA
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3WsUXBfFprxW3eiRcGVsZq

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
    Community//

    A Train Photograph and Song: Slim Bryant

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Love’s Earthly Everlasting: Gloria Lynne #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Tuesday Musical Spotlight: Tom Petty

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.