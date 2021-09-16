Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Photograph Of Cuban Waters and Song: Marta Perez 🇨🇺 #Cuban-American #LatinXHeritageMonth

Singing The Waters In The Stillness Of A Photograph! A Look At The Late MARTA PEREZ, and Her Performance Of "Tu Habanera!" #Cuban-American

If singing had the power to move the differect waters, what treat would await us? Sit back upon that and reflect upon the endless observations of designs, shapes, and rhythms, which could arise from the very essence of sound. Picture that for a moment. Can you imagine other myriad creativity, through nations, cultures, race, and other identities? Having all of these come together, or operate at different moments. There are different rhythms and patterns, operating at different times. If a voice could move the waters, what would be the image?

Taking a trip to Cuban scenary, the water is colored with the traces of sapphire, turquoise seashells, and traces of mermaid’s glittering pearls! Oh yes! Isn’t it lovely? Isn’t it a Divine treasure for one to see and touch? Back and forth the waves dance their dances; in whatever treasure they have come to be! Yes. Twirling. Jumping. Leaving beauties of sunset in their mist! It is a pattern of Heaven on Earth! Paradise arises!

Here we are again. A Spanish Tongue, awaits! She performs “Tu Habanera.” The melody is slow. The rhythm is just right! Everything feels so good. Slow and mellow is the name of the game! The piano of the song performs its role as the keeper of time. In fact, it serves to imitate the flow of the waves. As one Cuban-American dame serenade to us, there is a melody of tenderness and kisses. Yes. It feels quite real. Everything flows so elegantly. Back and forth. Back and forth. Do you feel how the waveswaves ravel are carrying you back and forth?

As you hear her voice, do you imagine being lifted up, in order to float across the waters? Floating as if her voice is summoning the angels to give you a tour of the Cuban waters? It’s the perfect travel experience. Furthermore, what are the layers for moving through a greater depth? Love is everflowing!

The CubanAmerican Belle serenade on! There are certain glitters in her voice, as she moves into a different (and higher phasing)! What do those sounds embody? Perhaps, it personifies the ripples in the water. Then, there are the glitters (and sparkling), which briefly paints the surface. If you are creative, you can imagine her voice painting gold on the very top. Maybe through her vocal timber and texture, she is meant to keep the water, still; at least for a steady pace. Maybe her voice is meant to sprinkle treasures; all the while decorating it, with the gems of its desire! Maybe. Just maybe!

They say a picture has a thousand words, and so does one’s desire! There is an infinite level of creativity and sensory. So much for that! Until next time, permit the waters of Cuba to paint your song for another watery day!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/480126010265893343/

Marta Perez

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/527413806336802767/
https://youtu.be/LEa2291tmZw
https://open.spotify.com/track/3nSi2Ha3spUcgmj3UfBlbJ

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

