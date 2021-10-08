Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Photograph, Imagination, and Song: Anthony Rios 🇩🇴 #LatinXHeritageMonth2021 #LatinX

A Brief Sparkle Of Love In Paradise With ANTHONY RIOS, In "Imaginacion!"

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Can you picture the space of love on a island? It’s a special night. For that moment (and precious sight), the time is filled with romance. You don’t need a large setting; just a quiet place for two. Afterall, it’s not about the luxury. It’s about the energy of the space. As long as it reflects holistic vibes, a tiny place will just do!

The palm trees are serenading with the sky. In a group, they hover above you; bringing a protective aura on a quiet night, for two.

There is a warm embrace; his touch is very warm. Outside of the room, the wind is heard calling, as sounds of the bachata run rapidly on the beach. Don’t worry about the meaning of the song for now. The poetry feels warm. It sounds inviting. And the song, “Imaginacion” can be heard playing on the island, for that time. There is beauty in the air. There is enough magic to share. Another photograph. It’s filled with an array of colorful hues. Vibrant and exciting colors become one of many artistic oases in the spacing.

Can you imagine yourself and a special someone walking hand-in-hand? Can you imagine that? Is there a special way in wanting to explore a rebirth of Souls? It’s just the two of you. You have tasted the tropical wonders of Dominican culinary. And now, it’s time to put the minerals to work. Can you imagine? Do you dream? The love is calling between the two of you. Now, get to work in creating such a dream.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/98516310572128718/

Anthony Rios

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/540924605242182659/
https://youtu.be/tcUP1KIitzs
https://open.spotify.com/track/4ps560RK0WsycDkkGSL9xw

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    T Time With Sisters!

    by Lauren K. Clark
    By Chutima Chaochaiya/Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    30 Grounding Techniques to Quiet Distressing Thoughts

    by Crystal Raypole
    Community//

    Justin Patterson & Laura Lynn Danley of ‘Ten Penny Gypsy’: “Trust your instincts”

    by Karina Michel Feld
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.