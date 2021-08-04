Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Photograph and Sound: Javier Solis #Mexico

A Deeper Introspection Surrounding Our Shadows! A Look At JAVIER SOLIS and His Performance Of "Sombras Nada Mas!"

You have to come and ask yourself, what’s so precious about shadows? What is it about shadows, which permits people in being so fixated on past memories? Even in the living world, shadows force us into introspection. How do shadows remind us, that there are rewards pieces of us, left unexplored? Shadows grant us that power. Shadows permit us the grand duty of going deeper, into what is not seen. It’s another connection in bringing fiction into a closer alliance with reality. Nevertheless, there are areas of moving through one’s domain, which requires those traces of love’s stillness.

Shadows are our sources of memory banks. Should we need to return to a particular arena, for clarification and healing, we can always do it through shadows. On another front, shadows grant us the opportunity to re-image ourselves (and things) in and other different way. Just imagine a blank canvas, and silhouette; its very essence, of Being. Imagine the reality of painting different colors, designs, and shapings within our shadows! What would that be like? How would we construct ourselves within a new form? Now, isn’t that delightful?

Music and shadows are complements of each other. For not only do they reflect a certain persona, but they affirm that there are hidden dynamics, when it comes to what has yet to be unearthed, within these two entities. Shadows invite us to think a little deeper. Furthermore, they command that we stretch the limits; going greater (and grander) than what we have ever gone, before! With that being in mind, let’s think a little further, in order, to explore! And, here, we are doing it, through the vibes of “Sombras Nada Mas!”

Javier Solis

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

