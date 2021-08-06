Photograph and Sound: Beverly Wolff

The sounds of a rainy day are relaxing and soothing to the very Soul. Rainy days and sound, ensures that meditation flows through the mind, body, and Spirit! When music is coupled with the warmth, and beauty of rainy days, just know that the Soul is also getting watered. Never forget that our Souls are in consistent need of watering!

Listening to the sounds of rain, through one vocal harmony always grants us the opportunity to move through life, just a tad bit, easier. There are particular voices, which have the power to navigate into the timber (and texture) of rain. For starters, they understand the passion of connecting with the artistry of water. Such voices do not sing, for the simple fact of singing. On the contrary, they are aware that nature and music move harmoniously, together. Through this layer, they are permitted to grasp through those technical auras. For they are intimate and surreal. Nevertheless, they grasp through a certain timber, when it comes to articulating those precious textures of the rain. It’s precious and nutritious, indeed!

Add the gentility of a precious flower to the rain, and a person is granted the passion (or imagination) of watering one’s garden. That’s real! Of course, we are used to hearing the quick and steady rhythmic paces of water droplets from the sky. Pitter. Patter. Pitter. Patter. Multiple forms of them drop, one-by-one! Such moves forwars in its navigation of rhythmic footprints. Nevertheless, in our continued pursuit of gliding through rain’s Earthly rhythms, there is a way in which we continue to embody those musical delicacies. Very intriguing, indeed!

Listening to the voice of one fruitful woman, listeners receive the chance to examine the slow unfolding of rain, and its connection to Earth’s tapestry. From Poems Of Love and the Rain: No. 1 Prologue, From The Rain, there is a sweet nectar of love softly, unfolding! Slowly, humanity is granted the ability to feel themselves awake from their own spiritual slumber. It’s one of the sacred treasures of music; specifically, those voices we are blessed enough to hear.

And so, pemit us to hear the quiet unfolding of rainy sound (and days). Allow it to grant us the beauty of our yearning for healing. From that, we will come to move into a higher, musical terrain. It will be one of blessings, and one of a quiet growing of a paradisical bliss!

Beverly Wolff