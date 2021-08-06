Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Photograph and Sound: Beverly Wolff

A Look At The Imaginative Reflections Between Music and Rain! Highlighting BEVERLY WOLF and Her Performance Of Poems Of Love and the Rain: No. 1, Prologue. "From the Rain!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The sounds of a rainy day are relaxing and soothing to the very Soul. Rainy days and sound, ensures that meditation flows through the mind, body, and Spirit! When music is coupled with the warmth, and beauty of rainy days, just know that the Soul is also getting watered. Never forget that our Souls are in consistent need of watering!

Listening to the sounds of rain, through one vocal harmony always grants us the opportunity to move through life, just a tad bit, easier. There are particular voices, which have the power to navigate into the timber (and texture) of rain. For starters, they understand the passion of connecting with the artistry of water. Such voices do not sing, for the simple fact of singing. On the contrary, they are aware that nature and music move harmoniously, together. Through this layer, they are permitted to grasp through those technical auras. For they are intimate and surreal. Nevertheless, they grasp through a certain timber, when it comes to articulating those precious textures of the rain. It’s precious and nutritious, indeed!

Add the gentility of a precious flower to the rain, and a person is granted the passion (or imagination) of watering one’s garden. That’s real! Of course, we are used to hearing the quick and steady rhythmic paces of water droplets from the sky. Pitter. Patter. Pitter. Patter. Multiple forms of them drop, one-by-one! Such moves forwars in its navigation of rhythmic footprints. Nevertheless, in our continued pursuit of gliding through rain’s Earthly rhythms, there is a way in which we continue to embody those musical delicacies. Very intriguing, indeed!

Listening to the voice of one fruitful woman, listeners receive the chance to examine the slow unfolding of rain, and its connection to Earth’s tapestry. From Poems Of Love and the Rain: No. 1 Prologue, From The Rain, there is a sweet nectar of love softly, unfolding! Slowly, humanity is granted the ability to feel themselves awake from their own spiritual slumber. It’s one of the sacred treasures of music; specifically, those voices we are blessed enough to hear.

And so, pemit us to hear the quiet unfolding of rainy sound (and days). Allow it to grant us the beauty of our yearning for healing. From that, we will come to move into a higher, musical terrain. It will be one of blessings, and one of a quiet growing of a paradisical bliss!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/357121445443210826/

Beverly Wolff

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Zm_nTiJk3nQ
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=49ftwL4jxL4&list=PLprFVUwDKZTRICPElyU9X55xR7Z4NM4pG&index=7
https://open.spotify.com/album/4lHDr2xcKUCFmJfeUDAv1M

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Earthly Red Riches: Hildegard Knef #Germany

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Monday Spotlight: Majek Fashek

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    The Foretelling Of Rain, In Our Long Walk Home! Ayub Ogada #Kenya

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.