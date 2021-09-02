Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Photograph and Song-Walking The Hidden Streets Of Tokyo: Zatoichi Komori Uta #Japan

Creative Imaginations Of The Japanese Samurai, In ZATOICHI KOMORI UTA'S "Shintaro Katsu!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

They say warriors must have their time of solitude. In fact, it’s a must for them. There are different manners for moving through the terrain, than the ordinary citizen. For the samurai, a walk is more than a method of transport. The walk is a meditation, in itself. In the daily practice of the warrior, the walk is an, art-a martial art!

Every step of the samurai warrior is a beating of time! Each step is a preparation for the fight. Even when the Japanese warrior is not fighting, he is always in perfect contemplation for it.

So, we are in the world of imagination! Imagine walking down the same path as the samurai; in the big city, of course. They are in no rush. For time is not meant to be rushed. Every millisecond is crucial to the next move. Ever in contemplation. Ever in meditation. There is a silent beat to the samurai’s tune!

The night is quiet. Everything is silent. The warrior’s walks are just as still. They have mastered the walks of rhythm and the purpose of fighting. Every part of the environment is a tool. Every spacing can be used. There is freedom, even in the smallest component of a, walk!

Now, let’s take that walk. For the quiet (and hidden) streets of Tokyo come alive, when the samurai walks his talk!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/280560251766851809/

Zatoichi Komori Uta

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shintaro_Katsu#/media/File%3AShintaro_Katsu_1956_Scan10005.jpg
https://youtu.be/jQT6f-8PNCo

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    10 Amazing Life Lessons from a Book About Death

    by Ty Robinson
    Community//

    Leadership Lessons from the Amazon Jungle & African Bush

    by Dr. Joni Carley
    Community//

    Painted Lands and Song: Shintaro Katsu #Japan

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.