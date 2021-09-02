Photograph and Song-Walking The Hidden Streets Of Tokyo: Zatoichi Komori Uta #Japan

They say warriors must have their time of solitude. In fact, it’s a must for them. There are different manners for moving through the terrain, than the ordinary citizen. For the samurai, a walk is more than a method of transport. The walk is a meditation, in itself. In the daily practice of the warrior, the walk is an, art-a martial art!

Every step of the samurai warrior is a beating of time! Each step is a preparation for the fight. Even when the Japanese warrior is not fighting, he is always in perfect contemplation for it.

So, we are in the world of imagination! Imagine walking down the same path as the samurai; in the big city, of course. They are in no rush. For time is not meant to be rushed. Every millisecond is crucial to the next move. Ever in contemplation. Ever in meditation. There is a silent beat to the samurai’s tune!

The night is quiet. Everything is silent. The warrior’s walks are just as still. They have mastered the walks of rhythm and the purpose of fighting. Every part of the environment is a tool. Every spacing can be used. There is freedom, even in the smallest component of a, walk!

Now, let’s take that walk. For the quiet (and hidden) streets of Tokyo come alive, when the samurai walks his talk!

Zatoichi Komori Uta