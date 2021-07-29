Photograph and Song: Tony Martin

The beauties of Heaven are presented to us, for pleasures we are to have experienced after we have departed from life on Earth. The Biblical tradition mentions salvation, and our entrance into Heaven, through Yeshuah Ha Maschiach! Heaven’s majesty and wonder has been presented on television, film, art, photography, theater, dance, and song. Oh, such imaginations of Heaven’s delights, harmony, and peace enriched the Spirit, for all those living the life of such rewards. Heaven is an oasis of holiness and celebration.

Let’s not forget the presence of the angels, and how they serve the Most High. In Heaven, they perform sweet music, for the celebration of those, who made in there. Throughout the spiritual realm, they are soldiers and warriors for truth., justice, righteousness, and all that is good. Yet, angels also come down to Earth. They have too. For humanity needs all the help and guidance available to them. Every bit of it helps.

They say that angels are among us. Moving throughout Earth’s domain, they perform the work of the Most High; guiding as many souls to the Creator, as possible. When it comes to love, there are certain people whose inner beauty feels as if it is, Heaven sent. From the very moment you encounter them, you feel this Heavenly energy. It is the Spirit of goodness, righteousness, grace, love, and generosity.

When a Heavenly woman captures a man’s attention, he becomes closer to the Most High. It’s only natural for such to take place. During these moments of time, he begins to understand, or experience certain realms of Heaven’s gaze. Heaven becomes reflected through her persona, actions, and energy. It is so Heavenly, that it makes her angelic. Therefore, we receive one interpretation in having Heaven on Earth. There are angels, which are among us. For that is the way, in which Heaven has ordained it to be. Those who believe are never alone on their journey. And those, who don’t believe are still protected by angels. For the prayers of others ensures this to be.

A Heavenly and holistic woman attracts love. That’s truly the way it has come to be. A man recognizes an angelic woman when he sees her. Furthermore, intrinsic songs are established and created. Their very purpose is to remind us of love and why we have been born. Their objective is to remind us that Heaven and Earth are entangled in a sacred contract with each other. Whatever is happening on Earth should be reflected in Heaven. Each and every day, we should be pushing towards that. Such is the nature and beauty of love. Of course, that also includes romantic love!

There is a song entitled, “When Did You Leave Heaven?” It’s a love song of a man’s connection, and attraction, for a woman. Throughout the song, he gives those reasons for a Heavenly vibe. There is one specific part, where he mentions about kissing her; if such would be a sin. Such is evident of him making sure that he keeps her holiness, in tact. It’s one of the virtues and pleasant essences of love’s nutrition.

If you could imagine Heaven on Earth, and the presence of angels, what images would come to mind? What would be an ideal photograph of a Heavenly presence, and those angels on Earth’s spacing? As we have the power and ability to imagine, it’s also intriguing to get it touch with reality, simultaneously.

Therefore, as we observe one reflection of an angelic beauty, allow us to hear the wellness of, another!

Tony Martin