Photograph and Song-Thursday’s Earthly Essence: India Adams

The beauty of Mother Nature is how she moves into our creativity. Yes. She is edible. Yes. She nourishes us every day, whether we appreciate her or not. Whatever the case may be, we cannot deny that her primary purpose is to nourish our minds, body and Spirits. Then again, she is also rather delectable, as well.

We are back again, in the world of apples. Remember, an apple a day keeps the doctor, away. Apples have their own stories, and fairytales. Though, they are not considered as nutritious, as other fruits, you have to ask yourself, what is it about them, which makes them so, attractive? Do they look like rouge-coated jewels? How does such remind one of the essences of rubies?

Back again. Back again. Yes. We are back. Entering into the sing, “Comfort Me With Apples.” Very rarely do we hear songs, which highlights our ability to be treasured by nature, in a certain texture. Such should come as no secret or surprise. We often hear the mention of apples, in different forms of literature, sayings, and songs. The apple of my eye. An apple a day keeps the doctor away. These are part of the treasures of restoration and pleasures for what has been said. Furthermore, we gain the experience of moving into a higher level, in our oneness with nature. Our intertwinement with nature is also illuminated. Furthermore, let us continue to find nourishment, within such Earthly treasures; as they are in alignment with our current mental (and emotional) wellness.

Apples also take on an artsy vibe. Serving as decorative tools, we have the opportunity to paint them, and craft them, as we desire. Remember, they serve as reminders for precious rubies. How grand and beautiful, they seem to be. They are an everlasting treasure. In addition, these jewels grant us the serenity, and the sense of peace, which is needed for our matriculation on Earth. Like glowing treasures of light, we are forever connected to their beauty.

When it comes to understanding our very purpose in life, red is symbolic of our ability to move through different layers. Often, they are those layers, which remain, hidden. Through such artistry, they have the power to guide us into a deeper mystery of the Universal and its connection to Heaven.

“Comfort Me With Apples.” 🍎 It’s a rather telling song, isn’t? For as it relates to the feminine, a woman is giving the clue, that a man should connect with her very purpose (and reflection) of the Earth. After all, we have been designed to reflect the very purposes of the Earth. Women are Earthly. We nourish the Earth, tend to it, and bring a wonderful guidance into its very existence. We are healers. Mothers. Wives. Teachers. Seekers of Wisdom. Much of our Spirit is filled with the very treasures, we seek to manifest. As women, we must continue to plant the seeds. Once we have manifested our harvest, we collect the fruits. We may eat them in their rawest form. Some may have the option of cooking them. There is also the choice of wearing them for our own artistry. After all, if we embody the Earth, can we not also be decorated, in them?

Earth’s fruition (and vegetation) moves into the fashion world. What happens if we decide to dress up in the way of the Earth? How does our certain persona match particular vegetation of the Earth? Couple that with the right song, and wellness is in tuned, with ruby-colored apples!

India Adams