Photograph and Song-Spiritual Afternoon Wellness: Clara Hudmon #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #Gospel

A Look At A Greater Power Than Thee! Healing Ourselves This Afternoon Through The Late CLARA HUDMON, and Her Performance Of, "I Want To See Jesus!"

During the hectic nature of a busy day, we are in constant need of prayer. Sometimes, it’s better to envision the power of nighttime, when we are in the day. It feels good. So good when we can envision the power of sleep, during our chaotic days.

Every day is a time of prayer! Every morning should be the awakening of our prayer state. For, it is during this time when our problems are erased. In fact, we have already won the victory, for the coming of days. Prayer is beautiful. For, in the resting of the mind, and the quieting of the heart, we Andre pushed even further. What does it mean to bring abundance? Prayer incites that to a victorious day is sure to arise!

Returning back to the Black American, musical tradition of Gospel music, the calling upon a sweet name is ever so holy! The name is Yeshuah Ha Maschiach. Of course, such is the Hebraic name. For, the elder generations, the blessed name of Jesus will simply to do! Moving into another atmosphere, there are ways of experiencing the preciousness of that holy name. One simple way is the nature of imagination! It’s the way of imagining oneself, with such a name. Soon, everything becomes peaceful. Problems of the day do not feel so intimidating. In fact, you have a way of breezing right on, through them!

The height of the afternoon can be rather intoxicating, when dealing with duties. Simultaneously, imaginations of beauty and serenity grant us the ability to heal from it al. There is a sweetness to getting still. Don’t be afraid in doing so. The irony is that we have a tendency to favor what is calm, for the chaos! In the urban sectors and industry, many people can attest to this.

Therefore, during the quiet and boisterous storms of the afternoon, let’s get calm. Our visions of one name permits such to happen. We get calm, while moving through the difficulties, at hand. It’s always the calm, before the storm, which permits us to awaken through any natural disaster. Imagine. Awaken. Create. Connect to the power of that very name!

Clara Hudmon

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

