Photograph and Song: Sister Clara Hudmon #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Movements In Silence With SISTER CLARA HUDMON, In "I Want To See Jesus!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In the Biblical tradition of faith, we yearn to see the Savior. Yashuah Ha Maschiach is his name! So, what does it mean to want to see the King. Heaven is the place, that we yearn to be, when our journey on Earth is complete. When that time comes, and Heaven’s gates open, what do we hope to see?

Of course we can also move in imagining the Mighty King. We can move in envisioning his presence in Heaven’s domain. What does that look like? How does it feel? Time will tell. Nevertheless, the Most High grants us with the power and wonders of our imagination’s delight. Through such an honor, we move in our understanding of Heaven’s domain, through our Biblical study, and the power of faith! Faith works wonders, and it moves mountains. Faith has the power to quiet the most dangerous of our fears.

Should you yearn to take a picture of what Heaven would look like, what would be your photograph? How would you direct the angles? What positions would you use? Heaven is where the King Of King lives; a spiritual paradise, as he sits on the throne, waiting for those entering his kingdom. What is your imagination for the opening of Heaven’s delight? How do you imagination your delights, in seeing the King. Halleluyah in the Highest! Praises to the King. Hosanna in the highest! Hosanna in the Highest! Let’s imagine Heaven, and the entrance to the King!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/443252788307446961/

Sister Clara Hudmon

http://www.earlygospel.com/early-gospel-singers-g/
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6yjnK25IFWN1MyzybyI7n2
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dAmwpeaDjME

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

