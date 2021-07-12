Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Photograph and Song: Selena Quintanilla Perez #Mexican-American

The Imagination Of A Songs, With SELENA QUINTANILLA PEREZ and Her Song, "Fotos Y Recuerdos!"

Memories are powerful entry ways when it comes to song. They have the aesthetics and ability to rewind back into the distance of time. They have the power and sophistication of moving through different time zones, where we are permitted to grasp through different layers. Memories can be painful. They can also be cleansing. Simultaneously, they can also bring forth a new phase of renewal and restoration.

A photo allows a person to touch back into the past. It is one of the pieces of evidence for time, and how we are ever prepared in intertwining the past, present, and future. Through the past, we can re-immerse in old experiences. Sometimes, they can be happy. Other times, they are sad. Nevertheless, there are those precious moments when moving through these layers, grants us that measure of stability. Even during the sad moments, we can make peace in whatever happened; or what used to be.

For such a journey through one photograph, we have the song, “Fotos Y Recuerdos.” It’s one of those songs, which grants us that unique power in treasuring the past, for what it truly is. We photograph the memories, in order to hear the sound!

Selena Quintanilla Perez

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

