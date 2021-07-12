Photograph and Song: Selena Quintanilla Perez #Mexican-American

Memories are powerful entry ways when it comes to song. They have the aesthetics and ability to rewind back into the distance of time. They have the power and sophistication of moving through different time zones, where we are permitted to grasp through different layers. Memories can be painful. They can also be cleansing. Simultaneously, they can also bring forth a new phase of renewal and restoration.

A photo allows a person to touch back into the past. It is one of the pieces of evidence for time, and how we are ever prepared in intertwining the past, present, and future. Through the past, we can re-immerse in old experiences. Sometimes, they can be happy. Other times, they are sad. Nevertheless, there are those precious moments when moving through these layers, grants us that measure of stability. Even during the sad moments, we can make peace in whatever happened; or what used to be.

For such a journey through one photograph, we have the song, “Fotos Y Recuerdos.” It’s one of those songs, which grants us that unique power in treasuring the past, for what it truly is. We photograph the memories, in order to hear the sound!

Selena Quintanilla Perez