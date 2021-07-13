Photograph and Song: Selena Quintanilla Perez #Mexican-American

Love is a journey in its own. Love, which is forbidden creates an auspicious terrain, when people desire to love, anyhow. Sometimes, classism takes place and peopleasure feel that love is, unmatched! What is it about people from different sides of the spectrum, who unite through the Universal celebration of love? What is it about this magnitude of power?

A woman is rich. This man is poor. Yet, they are able to, love! They find the power to love, through different lifetimes. Through and through, they are consistently meeting up in order to experience love, just one more time. Therefore, it doesn’t matter if class is separating two people. They are still brought together through this unity of Divine Love. The fight is real, and the love becomes, more real! When a love, a true love (one that is based on authenticity and not the illusion, or facade of it all) is real, there are ways to sing it into unity. So, let the song play on, into this love of forbidden waters,

Selena Quintanilla Perez