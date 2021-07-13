Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Photograph and Song: Selena Quintanilla Perez #Mexican-American

Reflections Of Photos and Memories Through SELENA QUINTANILLA PEREZ In, "Amor Prohibido!"

Love is a journey in its own. Love, which is forbidden creates an auspicious terrain, when people desire to love, anyhow. Sometimes, classism takes place and peopleasure feel that love is, unmatched! What is it about people from different sides of the spectrum, who unite through the Universal celebration of love? What is it about this magnitude of power?

A woman is rich. This man is poor. Yet, they are able to, love! They find the power to love, through different lifetimes. Through and through, they are consistently meeting up in order to experience love, just one more time. Therefore, it doesn’t matter if class is separating two people. They are still brought together through this unity of Divine Love. The fight is real, and the love becomes, more real! When a love, a true love (one that is based on authenticity and not the illusion, or facade of it all) is real, there are ways to sing it into unity. So, let the song play on, into this love of forbidden waters,

Selena Quintanilla Perez

https://lb.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Selena_Quintanilla-P%C3%A9rez
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dvfZ95ueOcQ
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6IE6z7DcZIT4Ml3Fh5Ivch

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

