Photograph and Song: Roy Drusky 🍑

Meditative Reflections Of Burning The Memories Of Love Away, Through One Photograph! Highlighting ROY DRUSKY In "Burning Memories!"

Getting over a heartache is like a forest fire. Rage and sadness can grow out of control if we do not get it under control. In all fairness, it’s not as if we received a secret book on dealing with love, from the day we were born. Others simply do not have the tools in coping with a heartaches loss.

Getting through the pain is work in its own right. Overcoming the brokenness is part of that intrinsic work, which is required in order to navigate into a more happier place. Sometimes, tearing old photographs and love letters is a quick solution to ending things. And then, there is the power of using art as a medium in embodying what one feels. It may be taxing, but it is a method for being honest with oneself.

Here we go. Another photograph. It’s a more fiery type. When one is angry or enraged about a breakup, there is a reality of wanting to see certain memories, destroyed. One is lying to oneself if they think, otherwise. As opposed to destroying the actual evidence for the memories. How about actually turning to the art world, for that truth.

The photograph below can be interpreted as a burning of love. This time it’s not for a private matter. On the contrary, it’s more of a public showcase. Why suffer in silence concerning the heartache? Present it aloud, for all to see. That way you dont have to hide one’s anger out of the auspices of “looking presentable.” Be honest and obvious about one’s feelings of heartache. Only this time capture it in a photograph. It helps to solidify that a love is no more, so that one can move on.

Roy Drusky

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

