Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Photograph and Song: Robert Merrill

An Operatic Sound, For A BEAUTIFUL Vibe! A Look At ROBERT MERRILL and His Performance Of "America, The Beautiful!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When it comes to those patriotic songs, which makes America, great, we are often used to a certain way of singing. When in the vicinity of a major events such as baseball games, and national events, Pop, Rock nRoll, R&B, and Country have been the primary musical forms of choice. After all, when it comes to national celebrations, certain musical trends are automatically expected to keep the passion alive; especially when it comes to the national anthem. In the world of US athletics, you better believe that a significant amount of passion is required, when you are singing a beautiful, patriotic song.

Memories abide and the emotions become even more pressing. Why? Well, it’s a matter of what has already been said. Memory. There was one specific point in time, in the her/history of this country, where one’s presence was not allowed. Certain groups were banned longer than others. Nevertheless, it happened. Therefore, when you have tasted a certain manner of freedom, you can help, but to experience its sensory, within your ear. What makes freedom so phenomenal is the actual feeling of being, free! It’s refreshing! It’s beautiful. Let’s not forget the manner of elevation, which makes it so beautiful. It’s all about the essence of feeling that level of re-birth, restoration, and re-cleansing. There is a level of freshness when it comes to freedom.

So, we have moved into a famous, national song, which comes up for performance. It is entitled, “America, The Beautiful!” It’s not so often that you hear its performance at a sports event, with an operatic tone. Not very likely, indeed!

When the opera world comes to spaces (and places), which are not as traditional, one is in for a real treat! The paradox of it all, is how it takes us into a world of the, unordinary. Things, which do not necessarily match, start to match! That’s the beauty of it all!

Imagine opera’s tender richness being brought to a national, baseball game? Not so familiar now, is it? Well, that’s what makes it so exciting. There is definitely a wonderful intrigue, when it comes hearing things, which supposedly do not match! There are many levels and layers to it all! Ah! The excitement begins! When a famous, architectural structure is involved, the artistry is even more elevated. A Universal gem is pleased.

So, let’s journey on! Imagine, the world of opera landing another home. This time, it’s in the world of athletics! Opera? Athletics? Who would have ever imagined that such a thing could be? Well, for one legendary singer, a famous song, at a popular venue, it truly, is!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/126311964537013478/

Robert Merrill

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Robert_Merrill.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HbaZr2ytL_w

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Close Welcomes From, Afar! Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe #Nigeria

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Singing Memory Of A Name: Amparo Ochoa #CincoDeMayo #Mexico

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Miriam Makeba-“The Clicking Song!” #SouthAfrica #WomensHistoryMonth2021

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.