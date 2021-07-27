Photograph and Song: Robert Merrill

When it comes to those patriotic songs, which makes America, great, we are often used to a certain way of singing. When in the vicinity of a major events such as baseball games, and national events, Pop, Rock n‘ Roll, R&B, and Country have been the primary musical forms of choice. After all, when it comes to national celebrations, certain musical trends are automatically expected to keep the passion alive; especially when it comes to the national anthem. In the world of US athletics, you better believe that a significant amount of passion is required, when you are singing a beautiful, patriotic song.

Memories abide and the emotions become even more pressing. Why? Well, it’s a matter of what has already been said. Memory. There was one specific point in time, in the her/history of this country, where one’s presence was not allowed. Certain groups were banned longer than others. Nevertheless, it happened. Therefore, when you have tasted a certain manner of freedom, you can help, but to experience its sensory, within your ear. What makes freedom so phenomenal is the actual feeling of being, free! It’s refreshing! It’s beautiful. Let’s not forget the manner of elevation, which makes it so beautiful. It’s all about the essence of feeling that level of re-birth, restoration, and re-cleansing. There is a level of freshness when it comes to freedom.

So, we have moved into a famous, national song, which comes up for performance. It is entitled, “America, The Beautiful!” It’s not so often that you hear its performance at a sports event, with an operatic tone. Not very likely, indeed!

When the opera world comes to spaces (and places), which are not as traditional, one is in for a real treat! The paradox of it all, is how it takes us into a world of the, unordinary. Things, which do not necessarily match, start to match! That’s the beauty of it all!

Imagine opera’s tender richness being brought to a national, baseball game? Not so familiar now, is it? Well, that’s what makes it so exciting. There is definitely a wonderful intrigue, when it comes hearing things, which supposedly do not match! There are many levels and layers to it all! Ah! The excitement begins! When a famous, architectural structure is involved, the artistry is even more elevated. A Universal gem is pleased.

So, let’s journey on! Imagine, the world of opera landing another home. This time, it’s in the world of athletics! Opera? Athletics? Who would have ever imagined that such a thing could be? Well, for one legendary singer, a famous song, at a popular venue, it truly, is!

Robert Merrill