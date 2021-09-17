Photograph and Song Of Cuban Waters: Cachao Lopez #Cuban-American #LatinXHeritageMonth 🇨🇺

Before, it was the voice. And now, we examine another instrument. It is the world of the double bass. Moving through such a wonder, we come to examine the beauties, and treasures of its demeanor. It’s a huge instrument. It’s an enchanting instrument, in its very own way. The larger it is, the deeper the hue.

Therefore, let’s take it to the water. Cuban waters to be, exact! Love is everflowing, through such enchanting domains. For the island 🏝 is ever calling. It doesn’t matter if one has left. For, they can always, always, return! Even the performance of such music is a method of its very presence. The island is calling. Are you trying to hear?

So, let’s imagine that we are going into that particular place. Let’s imagine that we are near Cuban waters. 🇨🇺How does it feel to know that one can imitate water’s heartbeat, with the very performance of an instrument, known as, the double bass? Well, we can say that it takes us into that deeper love, where water and music, collide.

Looking at a photograph, one comes to view the treasures of water’s glimmer. The emerald-colored (and turqouise-colored) gems are reflected in watery landscapes. Furthermore, it’s telling is a peaceful tranquility, for love’s delight! Observing this photo gives you the idea for sitting by the water, in water’s tranquility. You are hearing the heartbeat. The watery waves guide you through this. Yes. You are hearing the heartbeat. What more are you to do? It’s simple. You simply be, still!

The plucking of the strings colors a note in water’s depth. It plucks. It vibrates into our inner core. There are ways of moving into a deeper love, for the grander scheme of it all. Love moves through the very vibrations of a heartbeat. Love moves through our telling of gentility and wellness. Love moves! ❤ Pumping and vibrating in such a way. Yes, my Darlings. Love resonates through vibration. How does that feel?

The pumping of blood into different areas of the body has a way of understanding the wellness of love. Love moves through the spread of life-saving nourishment, which comes to address the very wellness of it all. Oh, yes! Love moves! ❤

Putting this Cuban legend into the picture, we can see him. He pulls up towards the waters-ever abundant and clear. He has brought the double bass with them. That too, is very true! So, what does it mean? He is performing and performing. The strings play on. And, playing on, very well! Going deeper and deeper into the layers of love. They are the hidden factors of love’s re-settling into water’s delight! Ah, yes! They are moving. And, vibrating through the emerald-colored glaze, of wellness‘ Cuban depth.

Cachao Lopez