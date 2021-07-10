Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Photograph and Song: Marion Brown #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Movements In Silence With MARION BROWN In "Sweet Earth Flying!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Guitars and cotton. What a combination do they bring? For the Black American experience, we have been so used to seeing images of enslavement and its legacy of brutality. The dehumanizing of Black bodies stands out with our connection to the cotton fields. Yet, what if we could move greater? What if we were able to think beyond the brutality of cotton’s demise? All the while, we envision ourselves in a more delocate texture, when it comes to the cotton fields.

Looking at the poetry of Black American maidenhood, as it connects to cotton, there is a change, which seems to shift. A new beginning is taking place; as it pertains to Black American womanhood returning to the cotton fields, plowed through, by our foremothers and forefathers. What if this time, the cotton soothed our feminine essence and nature? What if we could enjoy the celebration of cotton fields, for our foremothers, who could not? What if?

The guitar soothes and whispers through the wind; performing through the elegance of cotton balls. What celebration takes place? How does it nourish through that magical essence of our magic, which colored our people, along the way?

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/520728775636138090/

Marion Brown

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/509399407830414154/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dWBd3MbYcpg
https://open.spotify.com/album/280Zp1w8nQhWtXuvaiDnLr

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

