Photograph and Song: Marion Brown #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Guitars and cotton. What a combination do they bring? For the Black American experience, we have been so used to seeing images of enslavement and its legacy of brutality. The dehumanizing of Black bodies stands out with our connection to the cotton fields. Yet, what if we could move greater? What if we were able to think beyond the brutality of cotton’s demise? All the while, we envision ourselves in a more delocate texture, when it comes to the cotton fields.

Looking at the poetry of Black American maidenhood, as it connects to cotton, there is a change, which seems to shift. A new beginning is taking place; as it pertains to Black American womanhood returning to the cotton fields, plowed through, by our foremothers and forefathers. What if this time, the cotton soothed our feminine essence and nature? What if we could enjoy the celebration of cotton fields, for our foremothers, who could not? What if?

The guitar soothes and whispers through the wind; performing through the elegance of cotton balls. What celebration takes place? How does it nourish through that magical essence of our magic, which colored our people, along the way?

Marion Brown