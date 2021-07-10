Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Photograph and Song: Luther “Houserocker” Johnson #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Movements Of Stillness In LUTHER "HOUSEROCKER" JOHNSON'S Performance Of "I'm Mr. Luck!"

If the galaxy stars had their own Blues song in its constant state of sustaining life, what would it be? How would it rock to its own Blues, kind of tune? Even the Heavens have their own persona, wouldn’t you say? Well, that’s for another time and another day. Nevertheless, sometimes, there is just that perfect rhythm when you look up at the stars, for that night-the lucky stars.

When we say our prayers, don’t we dream of blessings? How do we envision ourselves through the course of our Universal gaze? Do we travel through water’s timing? Do we sail the seven seas? There are quite a lot of avenues, when it comes to the audacity of dreams. What shall our paintings be?

Don’t we all wish to be lucky? After all, it is our reflections on those past challenges, which grants us the power to dream of more. Don’t we wish to be lucky and favored with, grace? There are a quite a bit of treasures to dreaming of dreams. When they come, we are pressed in imagining and photographing what they will be. Look up at the stars, what is your photograph for your personal dreams?

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/398779741987938992/

Luther “Houserocker” Johnson

http://geigers.blogspot.com/2007/03/luther-house-rocker-johnson-will.html
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LVR81fFQpAY
https://open.spotify.com/track/70HMYf3BNZs4xc1p04mGMB

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

