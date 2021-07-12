Photograph and Song: Jose Alfredo Jimenez #Mexico

Streets create great memories. For that matter, there is an urge to travel down those very same streets. What does it mean to experience those particular memories, all over again. Certain steps, different buildings, and other points of matter spark a memory, for when we walked down, that street.

Walks are sentimental. Walks are ever more meditative, reflective, and imaginative. They permit us to move through the healing phase. What is the correlation between streets and passion. Looking at the photograph, below, we experience a certain euphoria, pertaining to the song, “Camino De Guanajuato!” It’s one thing to hear the sounds of a street. It’s another to hear about a street, through a song. And, it’s a greater level to visit that very same street, and experience its very sensory. So, let’s ponder through these streets. Let’s reflect upon the memory captured in this photo. For it is the story of the person, blessed enough to have taken it. Blessed is the city of Guanajuato and the beauties of it all!

Jose Alfredo Jimenez