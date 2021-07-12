Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Photograph and Song: Jose Alfredo Jimenez #Mexico

Imaginative Reflections Of JOSE ALFREDO JIMENEZ, In "Camino De Guanajuato!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Streets create great memories. For that matter, there is an urge to travel down those very same streets. What does it mean to experience those particular memories, all over again. Certain steps, different buildings, and other points of matter spark a memory, for when we walked down, that street.

Walks are sentimental. Walks are ever more meditative, reflective, and imaginative. They permit us to move through the healing phase. What is the correlation between streets and passion. Looking at the photograph, below, we experience a certain euphoria, pertaining to the song, “Camino De Guanajuato!” It’s one thing to hear the sounds of a street. It’s another to hear about a street, through a song. And, it’s a greater level to visit that very same street, and experience its very sensory. So, let’s ponder through these streets. Let’s reflect upon the memory captured in this photo. For it is the story of the person, blessed enough to have taken it. Blessed is the city of Guanajuato and the beauties of it all!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/48765608439907276/

Jose Alfredo Jimenez

https://www.pinterest.com/jessie306943/jose-alfredo-jimenez/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEsxzjKBQvw
https://open.spotify.com/track/4Llj18Ki0h1YLFTCZbpSp8

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

