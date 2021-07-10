Photograph and Song: John Hicks #BlackAmericanHer/History360

They say a photograph has a million words. Well, a song has a billion sounds. Should you place the two together, you are likely to experience a wonderland of imagination and Soulful cleansing. When moving that peculiar music, from a peculiar people, you are likely to envision another world; another space, in timeless allure. It’s liberating. There is an awakening and taste of freedom, when music and photographs collaborate in finding harmony with each other. A photograph and a song. What an intriguing combination? It’s based on one’s ability to move through a musical silence. Even when sound is playing, a person continues to hear, the silence. And, that’s where a photograph comes in.

We return to the month of April. Listening intently, we hear the epic flow of Jazz’s sound. It’s one of the passions of seeing what is hidden, through the context of sound. Jazz has a way of doing that. Much of it pertains to the culture it reflects; that of Black American people. You have to ask yourself about the stories, struggles, and overcomings when it comes to how such music was produced. That’s for another conversation. What dreams do you envision, when putting together this photograph and the song, “April Eyes!”

John Hicks