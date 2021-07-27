Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Photograph and Song: Jan Peerce

A Look At Metallic Love, and Its Blooming Within Urban Sectors! Highlighting The Late JAN PEERCE!

There are specific moments when a person comes to realize the true nature, and element, of natural jewels. Jewels, and other precious metals, are meant for creating balance and wellness, throughout the Earth. In fact, they are nature’s own forms of centeredness and geographic healing. Energy is part of it. Being that humans are part of the energy cycle, we too, are able to use these natural jewels, for our betterment. The reality is that we can no longer deny how out of balance, we truly are!

When discussing vibes and elements of the big city, one cannot deny there being a state of imbalance. Of course, there are parks within the city. Nature trails play their role, as well. Yet, even with nature’s presence in the city, what is it about the city, which makes everything so hectic? Could it be that the rhythm, pace, and speed are increased to the point, where we don’t even recognize our humanity? Well, such could be one reason for it. One of the things, which has to be acknowledged is that humans (and especially, within the “Big City“) are exhausted-mentally, spiritually, and physically. So many of us do not even know how we are supposed to be.

So, now we are back to examining Earth’s precious metals. Particularly, we examine silver and gold. Silver and gold. What is it about these two elements, which has a twin-like aura about it? Could it be that they are complements of each other? One has one particular task, as the other has another. Nevertheless, there are particular songs, which moves them into this rhythmic and silken, dance-like decor. Naturally, they come together, so elegantly, as they please!

Putting that in the context of love, a love song arises; all the while propelling a person into a higher understanding. If only we could intertwine Earth’s precious metals, with a loving tenderness, while placing it inside of urban landscapes. Well, in a 1950 recording, “Silver Threads Among The Gold,” listeners acquire the ability to do so. Can you imagine the midnight skies in a major city? Shining brightly for all to see. And soon, there comes along the silver all longed golden ribbons, which paints the sky. Interestingly enough, they create a particular dance, which moves in nature’s timing; all the while, reminding us of how we should be! Now, isn’t that a precious sound? For, one legendary singer, we are granted the opportunity to do, just that!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/260364422194570757/

Jan Peerce

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/577938564666985149/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=twkgyMtA_fo
https://open.spotify.com/track/2ZXCRZA9OKW5dvNTmfEA3Q

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

