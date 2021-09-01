Photograph and Song: Hiro Takahashi #Japan

It’s the middle of the day when we check in for balance. How long have we worked? How much time do we have left on the job? And then, how do we envision the rest of the day? It’s that middle break and it’s called, lunchtime. Hmm. . . It makes your mouth water just thinking about it.

Lunchtime is that special time when we remove ourselves from the business of the day. The chaos. Due dates. Piles of papers stacked on our desk. Yes. This is that moment when we can escape-even just for a moment. Lunch brings calm. Yes. It brings calm. Peace is restored even with continued conversations. Just imagine being in downtown Tokyo, or another major city. The hustle and bustle is real. Preparation of the food is real. Through all of it, break time, permits you the ability to sit down, and chill. Time slows down in your energy, even when it gains momentum around you. So, just what is it about food, which makes your area and space, balanced? How does it slow down the manner of time?

Once lunchtime is over, how do we suddenly transition into the Real World? How does our time speed up again? Getting back into the office. Going through all of the papers on the desk. Making our checklist of things to do. How does the beat of time change, once we leave the comforts of lunchtime rooms?

Hiro Takahashi