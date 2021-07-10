Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Photograph and Song: Gregory C. Coleman #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #Gospel

Movements In Silence With GREGORY C. COLEMAN'S (The Winstons), "Amen Brother!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Prayer is the most holistic form of communication for our connection to the Heavens. Prayer quiets the mind and steadys the Soul. There is a re-awakening between Heaven and Earth, every time. The Most High grants us the passion and the performance of moving through prayer. Can you hear the music? Do you hear the sound? It’s quite a pleasure isn’t? Reflections prevail within the mind. You imagine the images and people, who are attached to your prayers. Everything is in alignment with your heart’s desires, requests, and blessings. Yes! It’s a beautiful thing. Protection rains down from Heaven’s artistry!

Nevertheless, when prayer is in collaboration with a fancy beat, a person can’t help, but to experience rapid imagery, simultaneously! When imagining the imagery of the Black American Church narrative (and environment), a unique vibe is at play. Now, add the song. How about about little bit of “Amen Brother,” by The Winstons. It’s a hip pace of a traditional, Gospelic song; increasing the mental imagery, evenmore. Let the music play, and the memories frolic, away!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/537054324305950349/

Gregory C. Coleman

http://vancouverdrummer.blogspot.com/2019/02/g-c-coleman.html
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GxZuq57_bYM
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1VePrTOSgCLcaBecBs7i2q

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Weekend Musical Spotlight: Joseph Shabalala #SouthAfrica

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Father’s Day Without My Dad – What I Learned from Him

    by Anne Emerick
    Community//

    What Prayer Means to Me

    by Josh Neuer, LPC
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.