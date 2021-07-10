Photograph and Song: Gregory C. Coleman #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #Gospel

Prayer is the most holistic form of communication for our connection to the Heavens. Prayer quiets the mind and steadys the Soul. There is a re-awakening between Heaven and Earth, every time. The Most High grants us the passion and the performance of moving through prayer. Can you hear the music? Do you hear the sound? It’s quite a pleasure isn’t? Reflections prevail within the mind. You imagine the images and people, who are attached to your prayers. Everything is in alignment with your heart’s desires, requests, and blessings. Yes! It’s a beautiful thing. Protection rains down from Heaven’s artistry!

Nevertheless, when prayer is in collaboration with a fancy beat, a person can’t help, but to experience rapid imagery, simultaneously! When imagining the imagery of the Black American Church narrative (and environment), a unique vibe is at play. Now, add the song. How about about little bit of “Amen Brother,” by The Winstons. It’s a hip pace of a traditional, Gospelic song; increasing the mental imagery, evenmore. Let the music play, and the memories frolic, away!

Gregory C. Coleman