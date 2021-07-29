Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Photograph and Song: Faith Petric

A Look At Memories Of Land, Space, and The Battles, Within! Highlighting The Late FAITH PETRIC, and Her Performance Of, "Grandma's Battle Cry!"

Taking road trips throughout the United States of America permits the opportunity to appreciate what has been built, by our nation. It’s those memories and reminesces in hearing the stories and wisdom of the elders. They talk about living during the Great Depression. They are those stories of battles and the wars they lived through. Those living elders are akin to human time machines. For they have the power and ability of returning us back to that time period. My, oh, my! It is the powee of oral her/history. It is spoken of beautifully, and it is sought after, well.

Now, we are back in the photograph. Photographs are tools of holistic memories. For, they grant us the ability to move back into the journeys of mental retreat. We can look at a photo, and a wealth of sounds, colors, designs, and others take center stage. In fact, through the sensory, the photograph comes alive. Fascinating, isn’t?

We come across those songs, when the elders get to tell their story. For once, they are able to have their time in the limelight. When the elders speak, her community listens; at least, that’s what it should be. Are you ready? Let the battle cry, begin.

It is called “Grandma’s Battle Cry.” Through it all, moments of her/history are reflected upon. Different wars. Different periods. Different battles which had gone by. And, as she sings all you should do is to sit and allow the story to, unfold. For, once upon a time, Grandma had been a little girl. She was a child. She had been a young maiden. She had fallen in love, and had experienced the blessings of witnessing everything there was to witness, during that time. There were games, which were played. Weddings were attended to. After church events and dinners took place. For those local towns, there was a sense of community. Everyone knew everybody. That’s just the way it was. Neighbors were close and friendly. They understood how to connect with people. When our nation went to war, the neighborhood came together. Can you simply sit back and imagine what Grandma experienced?

And so, as we move into Grandma’s legacy and story, let us remember to move through her terrain. Let us pause in time and restore the meaning, and wellness, of listening. Truly hearing the words as they bring the past back to life. For it is Grandma’s cries, where the battle, begins!

https://fi.pinterest.com/pin/618259855081978173/

Faith Petric

https://in.pinterest.com/pin/502221795917040504/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BseZ1T0dBV0
https://open.spotify.com/track/74dGE6fq4sckhJLTtwE3CQ

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

