Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Photograph and Song Exercise: Singing Beauties To The Land-Robert Merrill

Vocal Glowing Of The Late ROBERT MERRILL, and His Performance Of "America, The Beautiful!" Photographic Exercise and Flow!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

National anthems. National tunes. There is a reason why land and song goes hand-in-hand. A song should also imitate the land; reflecting the countless stories and treasures of it. Lands are meant to nourish. Therefore, the songs should be nourishing, as well. Furthermore, what permits a person to experience such beauty is the wonder of moving through a certain narrative. What makes a particular land, and landscape, beautiful? Why is beauty centered so well, within humanity’s connection with the Earth? Perhaps, it’s simply how the Creator has made it. Beauty comes from our connection to the land. And yes, even in the urban demographic, it is connected with that, as well. Urban segments of the United States are simply those spaces, which have disguised themselves. We may think they are disconnected from nature. Yet, nature has a strategic method in reminding such a demographic just how connected, it truly is.

So, here we have a photo. It’s the typical photograph, which highlights one vibe of New York City life. One photograph. For now, one will simply, do. Love has that impact. Life is its motivator. Movement takes place in this photo-even if we don’t see it. So, how does beauty connect with this form of movement? Permit us to sit back and enjoy the song. In that way, we can experience its Earthly sound!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/211809988709025577/

Robert Merrill

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Merrill
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HbaZr2ytL_w
https://open.spotify.com/track/5Hs8Zv75eFTZMqH38zs9yv

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Photograph and Song: Robert Merrill

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Emerante de Pradines Morse and the Power Of Alone’s Consolement!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    The Naming Of Land, For The Being, Within! Roger Doucet #Canada

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.