Photograph and Song Exercise: Singing Beauties To The Land-Robert Merrill

National anthems. National tunes. There is a reason why land and song goes hand-in-hand. A song should also imitate the land; reflecting the countless stories and treasures of it. Lands are meant to nourish. Therefore, the songs should be nourishing, as well. Furthermore, what permits a person to experience such beauty is the wonder of moving through a certain narrative. What makes a particular land, and landscape, beautiful? Why is beauty centered so well, within humanity’s connection with the Earth? Perhaps, it’s simply how the Creator has made it. Beauty comes from our connection to the land. And yes, even in the urban demographic, it is connected with that, as well. Urban segments of the United States are simply those spaces, which have disguised themselves. We may think they are disconnected from nature. Yet, nature has a strategic method in reminding such a demographic just how connected, it truly is.

So, here we have a photo. It’s the typical photograph, which highlights one vibe of New York City life. One photograph. For now, one will simply, do. Love has that impact. Life is its motivator. Movement takes place in this photo-even if we don’t see it. So, how does beauty connect with this form of movement? Permit us to sit back and enjoy the song. In that way, we can experience its Earthly sound!

Robert Merrill