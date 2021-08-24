Photograph and Song Exercise: Loving Differently-Belle Baker

It’s alright to have to embrace a love, which is different from what you have been accustomed to. That’s the nature of life. It’s not always the love stories, with a normal picture, which proves to give us the time of our lives. There is a freshness when it comes to the originality (and newness) of love! Love is often a string of things. It has its particular traits. There are things we are meang to experience in love’s authentic phasing. Yet, always keep in mind that certain love auras, bring something new to the table!

One of the most loving experiences in love is that moment of truth! Add that to a love never having been experienced before, and you have a whole different set of qualities! It’s why it feels, so new! When love is moved through a different route, a different coloring, a different painting, there is a higher landscape to be mastered. A greater frequency is at hand. In addition, it serves to remind us of our important purpose for having aligned with a higher frequency. It’s as if the lights have magically begun to surround us.

New love may initially seem uncomfortable, at first. That’s alright. It’s supposed to. Rising higher on a daily basis requires that we shatter certain restrictions of our core. Yet, the rewards are worth it, once we understand what it feels like to move to a higher level of affection, tenderness, and love. It’s well worth it. Once you acquire that feeling, it’s very well worth it!

What is one photo, which makes you imagine what it feels to move into a higher love? A grander love. An awakening love! Should you recognize any particular photo, which gives you that vibe? Even within the big city, does a certain photo give you the hints of a new love’s glow? If so, how would it match a song such as “You Brought A New Kind Of Love?” Certainly, the glow can fit the urban landscapes; bringing with it a new tapestry, for a wellness play.

Belle Baker