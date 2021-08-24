Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Photograph and Song Exercise: Loving Differently-Belle Baker

A Mental Exercise In Our Loving Differently For A New Kind Of Love! Highlighting The Late BELLE BAKER, and The Song, "You Brought A New Kind Of Love!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It’s alright to have to embrace a love, which is different from what you have been accustomed to. That’s the nature of life. It’s not always the love stories, with a normal picture, which proves to give us the time of our lives. There is a freshness when it comes to the originality (and newness) of love! Love is often a string of things. It has its particular traits. There are things we are meang to experience in love’s authentic phasing. Yet, always keep in mind that certain love auras, bring something new to the table!

One of the most loving experiences in love is that moment of truth! Add that to a love never having been experienced before, and you have a whole different set of qualities! It’s why it feels, so new! When love is moved through a different route, a different coloring, a different painting, there is a higher landscape to be mastered. A greater frequency is at hand. In addition, it serves to remind us of our important purpose for having aligned with a higher frequency. It’s as if the lights have magically begun to surround us.

New love may initially seem uncomfortable, at first. That’s alright. It’s supposed to. Rising higher on a daily basis requires that we shatter certain restrictions of our core. Yet, the rewards are worth it, once we understand what it feels like to move to a higher level of affection, tenderness, and love. It’s well worth it. Once you acquire that feeling, it’s very well worth it!

What is one photo, which makes you imagine what it feels to move into a higher love? A grander love. An awakening love! Should you recognize any particular photo, which gives you that vibe? Even within the big city, does a certain photo give you the hints of a new love’s glow? If so, how would it match a song such as “You Brought A New Kind Of Love?” Certainly, the glow can fit the urban landscapes; bringing with it a new tapestry, for a wellness play.

https://www.pinterest.com/kristinetravelinspiration/new-york-photo-ideas/

Belle Baker

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/341218109242526581/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LEq0JZmTorE
https://open.spotify.com/track/74pwLStoH5lheA7aRzh8jq

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Tuesday Musical Spotlight: Belle Baker

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Love’s One-Sided Everlasting! Belle Baker

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Remmy Ongala’s Spiritual Sight, For A Spiritual Love! #Tanzania

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.