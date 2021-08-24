Photograph and Song Exercise: Gems Of Silver and Meditations Of Gold-Jan Peerce

Time flys by! And yet, it can also stand still! It does have that way of becoming still when we want it to be. Time is everglowing, and ever flowing. What a wonderful and glorious thing! Time can be an oasis, indeed! Of course, life is truly worth living when we need it to be. It’s just a matter for how we can slow down the process of Time! What if we could?

One of the easiest manners of watching time’s slowing down is watching it from, afar. High. High. Up on high! Time appears to slow down when you are closer to the sky.

Life is beautiful when you can take your time. There is an awakening, which feel so good. Finally, you gain the power of seeing everything do clearly. It all starts to make sense. But, you have to climb a little higher, in order to experience the wonder!

Above the urban sector of the city, the streets seem more natural. They are rooted in something, which seems, familiar. Up high, fantasy and reality are intertwined. When you watch up high, you examine how the streets are paved with gold. On the ground, it seems that they have been, hidden. You don’t really see them, up close. Nevertheless, when you are rising, you notice how the treasures come to reveal themselves. It all seems present. Everything seems to reveal itself. Often, it’s all about the direction and positioning, with time.

So, here we have another song. It’s one, where treasures are highlighted, from within. How beautiful the gems must be! Furthermore, the very mention of their presence makes the song sparkle. The jewels glow, and they are glowing, so very well. Matching this hidden scene and vision of the urban streets, there is a glorious view! Whoever knew how the Earth could reflect its jewels, while establishing harmony with the cityscapes? Whoever knew that such could happen or possibly be?

Let’s move and awakening into a more elaborate shining. Climbing higher and higher, next to the gentle skies!

Jan Peerce