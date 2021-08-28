Photograph and Song-Creative Imaginations: Eri Kawai #Japan

Singing across the waters are a powerful tool. They are an intrinsic sight. For, in the midst of it all, a person is truly connecting themselves with the Divine. Not all is lost, when re-immersing in the windows of, hope! Hope’s loyal mountains are a vigilant blessing. Furthermore, when they are painted into a greater hue, the amazement blossoms. What does one do, in the midst of love’s devotion? When you have the living proof, right before your eyes, how do you experience the Creator of the Most High? There are lessons and stories for everything. Even the stillness of a mountain, when installed in purple waters. For in this moment, an individual is able to experience a glimpse into Heaven’s paradise. Love simply has that impact!

It may have been said before, and it will be said, again! Music is the spiritual watering of the Heavens and the Earth. Like the water ripples of its domain, there are precious layers of gentility (and sensitivity). Furthermore, there are ways for persons to connect with the blessings of any singer (or musician), who is given the gift of wonder and nourishment.

There are numerous ways and rituals. There are magical ways,, for how a people are to manifest beauty; while aligning it to the Earth. So many treasures to blossom and bloom, when it comes to how we celebrate and appreciate one’s Earthly paradise. So, can you imagine a precious story unfold, when an angelic voice is connected to a mountainous story; a story of a mountain and it being surrounded by water. What is the reaction? How do the ears feel when such a story (and image) has nourished the layers of sound? Shall we imagine, indeed? Let’s go!

There once was a Maiden, who dwelled by the river. Every day, she came by to speak her prayers. They were prayers of love, of healing, of grace, and of nurture for the salvation of humanity. For she understood the consequences, when low vibrations had captured the land. Once humanity had declined to a lower frequency, so too, was the fall of human existence. It meant poverty. It meant famine. It meant war. And, it meant disease. People ran around, forgetting about the ancient knowledge of bringing Heaven’s delight on Earth. Instead, people brought in the Spirit of chaos and imbalance. There was no way for comprehending our natural presence on Earth. Instead, people were driven by greed, selfishness, and the dysfunctional movements of time. Humanity had grown our of control.

Yet, by this river, of a purple-colored hue, people were safe! Not only were they safe, but they also, remembered! Like a flash of lightening, the very touch of the water (and sight of the mountain) took the people back to a place of, remembrance.

There was joy when the young Maiden came out to the river. For she was magical, and her presence alone, seemed to quiet any pains or chaos. It was as if they had magically disappeared. That was the secret touch of this young Maiden.

Every time she came to the river, she created stories and Beauties for the wonders of love. She wrote poems of healing, and shared them with the rest of the community. Every time she sang, the cherry blossoms would bloom even more. After all, music was their medicine. With every note, they were granted the power to grow, even greater than what we seek.

She was a Maiden of the river, which nourished the purple magic of mountains. Oh, the fairytale of her presence-a tender blessing, indeed!

Eri Kawai