Photograph and Song: Clara Hudman #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

There are those moments in our life, when we having to admit, we aren’t always right. It requires that, sometimes. Well, permit me to be frank, it requires that, many times! Everytime, that we don’t feel good, we should express it. Everytime! When, in need of help and care, express that. After all, are we not human? That is the logical answer, isn’t? Unfortunately, that doesn’t always happen. Pride operates in ways unimaginable to those, who are more free with their emotions. Pride prevents humanity from being open to any reception. For, it is through reception, which requires a sense in being vulnerable. If we are going to be honest, let’s go further. Vulnerability is scary. Why so? Well, it’s due to the fact that the v-word requires surrender, and the loss of control. Always. Ooooh! Scary, isn’t?

Yet, let us always be reminded of how live will humble us, if necessary. Better learn the lesson through easier terrain, than the hard lessons. Going back to the Black American, musical tradition of Gospel music. Oh, how grand the Spirit moved us, through. During the times, when we have lost our way, it’s the calling upon pray, which keeps us, anew! Yes. There are times when that faith in being cared by a higher power is needed; and needed, well.

This song is a song of asking. In addition, it pemits us to understand the depth in calling upon Divine assistance. Let it be known, however, that one has to be wIllinois to ask for, help. If you are too proud to ask for Divine favor, then know that it will not come to you. Only those, who are willing to ask, will receive that necessary assistance. Unfortunately, for a number of people, they are too prideful to do, just that. So, Divine favor focuses on those, who are wIlling to receive.

The title is, “Lordty, Won’t You Come By Here?” Notice how a question becomes an invitation. It is not to demean, or diminish the magnitude of power from the Divine. We already understand the greatness of the Most High. That’s why we ask. Granted, the response doesn’t always have to be boisterous. It can be a quiet entry of recognition. Sending the abundance of blessings can come through a silent walk. It doesn’t have to be a thunderous clap. Remember that the Most High understands our humanity-even in ways that we don’t comprehend. Sometimes, there is a tendency of making things extremely complicated. Yet, receiving Divine Grace, during our time of need can be as simple, as drinking water. We simply have to understand that being simple is, key.

Space and humility go together. For one, know that space is a doorway for our reception to help. There is no other way to recognize it. That doorway are filled with numerous particles of energies. Have you ever sat inside of an empty space, where the acoustics are simply Divine? It feels as if Heaven has established a specific place for itself on Earth. That’s the idea behind it all. When certain spaces are nutritious and Divine, you gain the sense of experiencing Heaven on Earth. Song and space has a way of doing that. It’s one of the eloquent factors of power. For, it is power, which moves the request of our heart’s desire. True power-authentic power-is meant for healing!

Finally, the song has been sung, and the space has been blessed. Enough of that energy has been poured down from Heaven’s gates. One request has been made, as a blessing has been given. Through it all, the eloquence of surrender has been proven time and time, again. Ask for a Divine entry, and one will come to experience the very bounties of, grace!

Clara Hudman