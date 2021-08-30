Photograph and Song: Beverly Wolff

It’s one thing to watch the presence of the rain from one’s windowpane. It’s another to immerse in it from the outside. Have you ever done that? Of course, during most times, we are programmed to run inside, as soon as it rains. We dont want to get wet. Well, the question is, why not? Why can’t we go outside and move about in the rain? It’s one of the most beautiful aspects of freedom. Feeling as if you are one with Mother Nature, and moving through her, without a care in the world. Running through the rain, leapimg through her, and experiencing a wealth of spiritual elevation, is a nourishing experience. It truly is.

The rain is a healing beauty! It’s an adventurous tool, that even children understand its significance. The childhood domain is a fantastical experience. For, during this time, children are the most open. They know no limits. Furthermore, they understand the spacing of moving through an entirely different way of movement. While there is still the reality of gravity, water gives you the illusion, that it is void and gone. It is playful, energetic, and restorative.

Have you imagined yourself sitting in the midst of water? As you are being soaked and wetted with love’s nectar, how does it make you feel? Cleansing any toxicity, pain, heartache away, feels like a natural occurrence. One feels as if every burden, pain, and suffering has been released. Now, life feels a lot less heavier than what you have been accustomed to experiencing. Now, there are sentiments, where Earth feels, Heavenly!

Now, imagine the photograph, you wish to paint. Oh yes! Paintings and photographs are intertwined. One stills reality. The other quiets fiction. Permit us to journey into that world, where the love is treasured. Let’s journey into another world of the rain, where love rains down on those, yearning for its desire.

Beverly Wolff