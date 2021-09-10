Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Photograph and Song: Ahmad Zahir #Afghanistan 🇦🇫

The Side Of Afghanistan 🇦🇫 and the Colors Of A Hopeful Trinity! Highlighting The Late AHMAD ZAHIR, and The Record, "Baz Amadi Ay Jan e Man!"

It doesn’t matter what the others say. When a people have made up their mind, the answer has been spoken. That’s the end of it! When a people have already affirmed their flag, the land has affirmed its presence. It doesn’t matter what so-called authority leaders have to say. The people are of the land, and it is their energy, which sustains its life source.

Ongoing talks are happening, as it pertains to the people of Afghanistan. Who is in control? What is the symbol of the land? Chit. Chatter. Chit. Chatter. The words play on. However, what about the people? Which side have they chosen to stand by? Well, for those truth tellers, the word is very clear. Their voices may be silent. We don’t hear from them. We don’t see them. Nevertheless, a stance has been made abundantly evident! The black, red, and green speaks for Afghanistan!

Certain nations of the world have already chosen a side, surrounding the ruling parties of this nation. Nevertheless, some have decided to watch. Observing and making their selection, based on their political agenda and interests. They say it’s during the most challenging of times when you know, who is on your side. The truth is mysterious in the painting of reality. It comes at the right timing. And, it is vigilant for those desiring to hear it.

A song and a photograph captures the dreams of millions. They are precious moments when reflecting upon the legacy left behind. In addition, it is also about the desires for the future. When the her/history books are written about Afghanistan, in these current times, what stories will the words convey? Let the flag play on. Let the flag wave on.

Red. Black. Green. These are the colors, that Afghans, see! For it is this side, that carries hope for future generations, to be!

Ahmad Zahir

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

