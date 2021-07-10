Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Photgraph and Song: Eddie Heywood #BlackAmericanHerstory360

Movements In Silence, With EDDIE HEYWOOD'S Performance Of "Begin The Beguine!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Could you imagine the perfect picture of raindrops? It’s all about taking the Earth’s manifestation in watering herself. After all, they are delightful forms of nourishment. Holistic, in every trickle of their fall. Moving into that Black American musical wonder, called Jazz, a person gains the sense of moving through a fluid haze! There are places of knowing and treasures to bare. A person gains are wonderful sense of free-falling. In fact, gliding is so much easier. It feels as if a musician’s fingers is watering down the piano. Yes. It feels intrinsic! A natural wonder takes flight.

Movement is freedom. Movement is power. Movement is also the abilit to paint rhythms, move mountains, and highlight the imagination. So, now we have it. The song is called, “Begin The Beguine.” With it comes a soothing nature, in imagining our jumping into water’s timing. Never forget that water has its own melody and rhythm. Water produces many songs and harmonies. So, what watery compositions can you paint?

https://www.pinterest.com/musecreation/water-drop-ideas/

Eddie Heywood

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/647040671437995318/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=e93moa3ydb4
https://open.spotify.com/track/6R4AyNMhob3gEqMZa357a5

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Zeki Muren’s Delights For Vibratos Of A Turkish Sound!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Zhou Xuan’s Watering Of Flowers and Human Nature, In Moonlight’s Time!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    The Foretelling Of Rain, In Our Long Walk Home! Ayub Ogada #Kenya

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.