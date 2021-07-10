Photgraph and Song: Eddie Heywood #BlackAmericanHerstory360

Could you imagine the perfect picture of raindrops? It’s all about taking the Earth’s manifestation in watering herself. After all, they are delightful forms of nourishment. Holistic, in every trickle of their fall. Moving into that Black American musical wonder, called Jazz, a person gains the sense of moving through a fluid haze! There are places of knowing and treasures to bare. A person gains are wonderful sense of free-falling. In fact, gliding is so much easier. It feels as if a musician’s fingers is watering down the piano. Yes. It feels intrinsic! A natural wonder takes flight.

Movement is freedom. Movement is power. Movement is also the abilit to paint rhythms, move mountains, and highlight the imagination. So, now we have it. The song is called, “Begin The Beguine.” With it comes a soothing nature, in imagining our jumping into water’s timing. Never forget that water has its own melody and rhythm. Water produces many songs and harmonies. So, what watery compositions can you paint?

Eddie Heywood