Phillip Salem of Compass: “If you don’t know, don’t fake it”

With his trademark combination of optimism, wit, and perseverance, Phillip Salem, also known as “Agent P,” is one of the most sought-after real estate agents in New York City, working with innovative residential real estate brokerage Compass. Though originally from Ohio, Phillip was drawn to the cultural diversity, art scene, and beautiful highrises of the Big Apple, moving to the city 14 years ago. He aims to go above and beyond for each one of his clients, making a positive impact on their lives and giving them an unparalleled experience.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

Before I became a real estate agent, I owned a designer multi brand clothing store called OWEN in the Meatpacking District in New York City, as well as had a private label handbag line by the same name. My senior project in college at The Fashion Institute of Technology was about a hypothetical store called OWEN which I made into a reality!

It was open for 4 years before I ultimately had to close its doors due to the redevelopment of the building it was located within.

After it closed, I continued to sell my private label handbag line at Bergdorf Goodman and Modaoperandi.com, but realized I wanted something bigger and to refocus on a new endeavor. After closing that chapter in my life, I was in my apartment thinking of what the next step in my journey would be. My husband mentioned real estate, and it seemed to be the perfect opportunity to apply my years of experience as well as the network I had built up — but this time, selling high-end real estate instead of designer clothes! Just four weeks after that conversation, I got my real estate license and I haven’t skipped a beat.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occured to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

When I first started in the industry, I was hustling around the city doing rental deals like crazy, sometimes up to 5 deals a day. I was on my last appointment for the day showing a group of 3 roommates one of my listings, and I went to take them to what I thought was a rooftop. Little did I know, this door to the rooftop actually locks once you get to the roof and we went on to the wrong side. I had to go down a very steep fire escape and knock on a sleeping neighbor’s bedroom door to help us. I then had to climb through their window and we went upstairs together to rescue the roommates from the roof! The key takeaway for me after that experience was to slow down, read all signs, not over schedule myself and to delegate. I remember just working so hard and constantly running around, so it’s important to take a breath sometimes to avoid mishaps and mistakes, and also ask for help when you need it.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is “make a way out of no way,” because in life we hear the word NO more often than we hear YES. Just because someone says “no” or “you can’t”, that doesn’t mean you won’t have the ability to do something. My friend Zadrian and I used this motto when we were in college and it has really inspired me to continue pushing through during times of rejection. In real estate, there are SO many obstacles agents are trying to tackle and fires we are putting out, no is heard 99% of the day, but it’s making the way out of no way to get that 1% that is the most gratifying in the end.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

In addition to selling real estate, I am working on several festive and exciting projects right now! I created a line of candles, home sprays and perfumes that people and clients can buy on my lifestyle website, www.agentplifestyle.com. I am expanding the line into Agent P fashion staples and an Agent PJ’s sleepy time collection as well. The staples collection will feature 12 pieces I wear most frequently that people ask about, so I thought I would start my own line and sell directly to consumers. I feel this is truly a full circle moment of merging my two loves of fashion and real estate. I also launched a new season of my web series, “3 Things With Agent P,” which showcases my favorite places in different NYC neighborhoods. The show is live on my IG TV and my website, and a really fun way to help people get a sense of the best stores, restaurants and apartments in a specific area of the city.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I always say that I am not your basic broker. I don’t wear a suit and tie, and I am very carefree and casual, and never want to pressure any of my clients. I show up to my listings and meetings with buyers in whatever ensemble I feel is the best expression of myself for that given day, and I’m not afraid to show my personality. I like to think of it as a way to inspire others to push the boundary with their wardrobe as well as step outside and wear something that may not be the norm of what society is telling them to wear, and just be the most authentic version of yourself. I attribute a lot of my success to following that saying, combined with a very diligent work ethic.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My dad is a huge influence in my life. He immigrated to the US from Lebanon as a teenager and didn’t know a lick of English. He studied the language in high school and worked multiple jobs to “make a way out of no way”. He has always inspired me to be whatever I want to be, whoever I want to be, and to do whatever business I do with integrity and hard work. If it weren’t for him, I would not be who I am today. I would say my second biggest inspiration would be my favorite artist, Mariah Carey. The power of her music, lyrics and voice have gotten me through so many ups and downs in my life, and I am so thankful for her talent.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

The 3 things that most excite me about the industry are:

1. The ever changing landscapes of NYC. Every week I am hearing about a new development popping up in the city so being able to tour and experience these groundbreaking properties that shape our iconic skyline is so inspiring. I was able to tour a brand new development before it was even listed publicly and having the knowledge and experience of actually being in the buildings have allowed me to share this with clients that goes beyond a picture on a website. Actually explaining the feeling and vibe in the building has allowed me to sell real estate by just being totally immersed in the new development sector of the city.

2. Being a part of the buyer’s journey and process and being a staple in their story of their new home is a really rewarding experience.

3. Learning about so many different people — their history, background, present and future goals — is captivating. I sometimes see over a dozen clients a day, yet each one has a unique story to share, and hearing it and how it plays into their decision to move is not only amazing, but allows me to truly be good at my job and support them with those big, life-changing decisions.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

1. For starters, I would absolutely take away the ridiculous printing of cooperative and condominium building packages. Some coop buildings require over 500 pages of a package to be printed, plus an additional 10–12 copies distributed to every member of their board. This is absolutely wasteful and more absurd now more than ever, because we live in a digital age and while we emphasize the importance of sustainability, we are not exactly practicing it in certain areas where there is much more room for improvement.

2. The cooperative building board process, in my opinion, is antiquated and can be improved upon. Co-op buildings require tenants to be interviewed in order to be considered to even live in the building and going through that extensive process can be exhausting and disheartening. Boards will deny tenants for various appropriate reasons, like not being financially qualified, but sometimes it also comes down to them generally not deeming you a good fit. This old school process leaves so much room for discrimination to occur and perfectly qualified candidates being denied housing options, so I hope my generation of real estate agents can help facilitate the much-needed change to certain elements like this one within our industry.

3. I also think the “open house” model for listings can be improved upon. Prior to the pandemic, there were many drawbacks to this model, from the safety and security concerns of letting strangers come and go within a property, to the general level of unqualified and curious prospects. During the pandemic, agents were mandated to set up open houses by appointment only, which allowed us to ensure safety and maintain social distancing requirements. Many agents also got creative and invested in technology and video production that enabled them to conduct virtual or 3D tours. These not only helped us work safely and within the capacity limits, but also attracted very serious and qualified buyers. I would send videos to all of the people that inquired about it and limited the open houses to appointment only to clients that showed pre-approval or proof of funds, which saved so much time for everyone involved in the process, including the clients. When working with buyers, I request the same credentials and share videos to ensure this is something that they want to see before setting up the appointment. The videos and 3D tours were honestly a game changer for agents and buyers/sellers alike.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

The biggest piece of advice I would give to other leaders in real estate is to constantly inspire the team. This is a tough industry and it’s the small wins that result in the most happiness. So showing awareness when a job is well done or a contract is signed goes a long way. I would also add that it’s important to lead with positivity and optimism. There are so many times we run into the frantic, overworked, and generally unhappy agent, which can extend over to your team and cause a negative response. Leading with enthusiasm and assurance makes the work environment a much better place, and results in more successful outcomes. You can’t help how other people are, but you can lead by example.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

1. If you don’t know, don’t fake it. If I do not know an answer to a question a client has, whether it’s about the apartment, the building, or some other aspect of the search, I always tell them I will get back to them. Never make up an answer.

2. Be authentic. Clients can tell when you are trying too hard. It’s best to be you throughout the entire process and try not to be something or someone that you are not. I have worked with some finance clients and they are talking about hedge funds and other areas of their industry I truly know nothing about. I never pretend I do either and instead, I take a mindful approach and ask questions to learn more about it.

3. Dress true to your authentic self. When I first started in the real estate industry, I thought I had to wear a shirt and tie, because that is what society conveyed about how successful real estate agents should dress. That is SO not me. I realized dressing true to myself and actually being “dressed for success” meant feeling comfortable in what I am wearing, which makes such a difference in the day in how I feel and how I act. There was once an instance where I wore silk fashion shorts and a silk tank top with a printed robe over it to one of my listings and the buyer’s agent asked what I was wearing, and I responded by saying “a fabulous ensemble, what are you wearing?” Don’t let someone dictate or make you feel ashamed for being yourself and looking a certain way. Be you, dress for you, and be fabulous!

4. Get personal with clients and don’t be scared to ask questions. I love chatting with my clients about their lifestyle, where they like to go out to eat, what music they listen to, what TV shows they are watching, etc. Adding personality to the process and sharing your own is what makes it so much more enjoyable for everyone. Real estate goes beyond the product, and is more so about the journey your client goes on with you.

5. Don’t compare yourself to others. There will always be someone out there doing bigger deals at higher price points in better buildings, among other things. Do not compare yourself to anyone but yourself. My life and career became so much better once I realized and accepted that I am not in competition with anyone in this industry, which can be highly competitive.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Outside of fashion and real estate, I am extremely passionate about animal advocacy and adoption. I volunteer weekly at an animal shelter in SoHo and foster senior dogs who have a hard time getting adopted. I am currently fostering my 17th senior dog and I would love to continue encouraging others to adopt instead of shop, and to also get involved in any sort of volunteer work for causes that are close to their hearts.

