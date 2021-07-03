Phillip Lew of C9 Staff: “Networking Skills”

This is something I have always prided myself with. I always lived beneath my means. If I was making $5,000, I looked for a place where I can live comfortably on $1,000. I apply the same principle in my business. Hence, the 100% remote set up.

Phillip Lew is the founder and CEO of C9 Staff. He helps investors, business owners, executives, and agencies all around the world leverage the power of overseas staffing in order to save up to 70% on their monthly payroll while expanding their operational capabilities.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My name is Phillip Lew and I am the founder and CEO of C9Staff.com. I have a degree in business from Boston University. I’m originally from Los Angeles but I have had the privilege of travelling around the world, working on various businesses and enterprises of some my friends. And in the process, I have built my own company that has allowed me to move forward with this lifestyle and work setup.

It was when I moved to the Philippines several years ago to work on the thriving Business Process Outsourcing industry there that the idea for my current company was born.

I was invited by a friend of mine who was starting a call center there and asked me if I’d help him run it. I said yes and that was the start. I remembered arriving in the Philippines and thinking, “What if this venture doesn’t pan out? What if I fail here and I end up having to stay here for a long time figuring out how to make money and surviving on my own?” I have seen and heard of other Americans who had that exact experience and I felt this mixed sense of dread and excitement. I was embarking on a new adventure but deep inside, I knew I was well-prepared for most eventualities. So I said, “C’mon, Phillip. You got this!”

Fortunately, my friend’s venture became successful. Soon enough I got the idea of starting my own company and a couple years later, I’m getting interviewed by Authority Magazine. So I guess, I did well.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for C9 Staff came as I was having breakfast at a coffee shop back in the Philippines.

The coffee shop was packed with vibrant and talented young professionals who can hold their own when pitted against professionals from the US, Canada, or anywhere else. I should know, because for the past several months, I have been working side by side with them and I have firsthand knowledge and experience of how competent they are.

I also realized 2 or 3 of these talented Filipino professionals can be paid the equivalent of the salary of a similarly capable professional from the US — and these guys will be extremely happy with it already. On the other hand, companies that decide to hire them will be able make huge savings on operational costs while still getting high quality work. Their expansion can be exponential while their spending can be relatively low.

So I thought, what if I can act as the bridge that connected companies in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand with talented and highly-capable remote staff in the Philippines? And instead of simply acting as a sort of recruiter or headhunter, I’ll structure it as a “concierge service” where I’ll take care of the sourcing, recruitment, hiring, and management of these remote staff for a fixed monthly fee.

And just like that, C9 Staff was born.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I was inspired by my best mentor, Darren Matloff. He was the one who taught me all about how truly successful entrepreneurs carried themselves both physically and intellectually. I learned from him that actual success starts with your belief — belief in yourself, belief in what you can do, belief in what you can accomplish with the right team, belief that there’s no such thing as failures, only precious lessons.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes C9 Staff stand out from other similar organizations is our competence. We take pride in the systems we’ve developed that allow us to find and recruit only the best and most competent professionals in any given field and any given position.

I remember one of our very first clients, who’s now one of our biggest, used to only look at their partnership with C9 Staff in terms of providing them with remote staff. That was the extent of their expectation. But as soon as our remote teams started working for them, they were blown away. They were surprised at the quality of output and results that their remote staff were capable of delivering. But more than that, they were ecstatic about how we structured the relationship where it’s almost plug-and-play. They said it felt like they had a duplicate of their in-house team that’s capable of the same kind of results at less than half the cost.

Since then, they have scaled their business operations several times already with C9 Staff and as of the latest reports I received, they experienced a 300% year-over-year growth and saving up to 70% in operational costs. So there you go.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Growing up, I’ve always wondered why a very small percentage of the world’s population controls more than 50% of the world’s resources. Capitalism aside, that’s just not right. I feel that entrepreneurs who have better chances of getting access to capital, funding, financial resources, and all that have the responsibility to bring more opportunities to more people. The goal may not be to balance the ownership of the world’s resources, but, at least, to help bring opportunities for improvement to more people.

That being said, it has always been my company’s mission to bring employment opportunities to people who otherwise would not have been able to find good paying jobs because of their geographical location, environmental circumstances, or any other obstacle brought about by traditional employment. The success of my company has brought hundreds of jobs to creative professionals from across the world. And not just ordinary jobs. These are jobs that pay well and feed into these professionals’ passions. In fact, our goal as an organization is to generate 100,000 jobs in the developing countries of the world with the hope of becoming even just a small catalyst in the redistribution of the world’s wealth.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I believe the three character traits that were most instrumental to my success are:

Mindset — just like I learned from my mentor, Darren Matloff, success starts with your belief. If you truly believe you’re going to be successful, then all of your energy and all of your actions will be determined and directed by that belief. Your entire being will be shaped by that belief and it will serve as your motivation to keep working and keep striving until you turn that belief into a reality. Work Ethic — I am a firm believer that your diligence, determination, and hard work is directly proportional to your success. No one wakes up successful one day. I can tell you right now, that person who wakes up to find himself successful hasn’t gone to bed yet. He has spent the night (and probably several nights before that) working on his dream and his craft. A Good Moral Compass — I believe that the more successful you become, the greater your obligation to help others become successful as well. People tend to look up to successful people for inspiration and even hope. Therefore, if I am a successful entrepreneur, I have the moral obligation to be the inspiration they seek and be the example they can emulate.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

One of my earlier mentors taught me to build my lifestyle around my business. I followed his advice, and because I was working hard on my business, I ended up eating unhealthily, I wasn’t getting enough sleep, I was always stressed, and I was always tired and burned out. I kept thinking, maybe this was the price I have to pay in order to have a successful business. But it was all working counter-productively and as a result, my business failed and I became a mess.

Looking back now, I shouldn’t have followed that advice. Instead, I should have built my business around my lifestyle — which is what I’m doing right now. As a result, I’m relaxed, I have plenty of time to do the things I want and still have enough time to work on my business. I’m not stressed and business is booming as well.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

I remember this clearly. In fact, I purposefully remember this event to remind myself, “Never again”. It was when my first company out or college failed. And it didn’t just die a natural death. It was an absolute disaster. The business went into business bankruptcy and even I had to go into personal bankruptcy. It was so bad it screwed up my credit and it took me six years to get right back on track. I was so devastated I was on the brink of giving up on entrepreneurship altogether.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

I know this will sound cliché on the verge of being corny, but I don’t care because it’s the truth — I went into solitude for a period. I got rid of my phone and computer and I just lived in silence, isolation, reflection, and meditation. I realized I needed a change in mindset. I needed to remember who I really am. I am not an entrepreneur. I’m neither good nor bad. I am nothing. I am nothingness. I am just pure silence. I am pure awareness. I am made up of energy just like the rest of the universe. And if I embrace that and focus on cultivating positive energy in my life, that’s what I will radiate and it’s also what I will attract. It was journey of self-awareness and self-denial. And I was glad I took that journey and made it back. It empowered me and gave me a sense of control. And I actually found it ironic. Because as soon as I surrendered control and let go of all my pre-conceived notions of success, it was then that I felt I had more control of my destiny. I had more power over what I can become.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

You see, unlike a person with a “regular job”, an entrepreneur usually functions in a world where there’s uncertainty, lack of validation, and is full of unpredictability. When you look at things from an entrepreneur’s point of view, no one is immediately there to tell him he’s doing a good job. No one is immediately there to guide him on what he should do. No one is immediately there to provide direction. He must rely on himself for these things. And as if the odds aren’t already stacked against him, his people look to him for direction, guidance, and validation. He has to show his people that he has everything under control and that he knows what he is doing.

This is precisely the reason why an entrepreneur has to believe in himself. Because the moment his self-doubt gets the better of him, everything crashes down like a house of cards. The stakes are always high from an entrepreneur’s point of view. If he succeeds, the payoff is great. But if he fails, it’s nothing short of a disaster.

That being said, I think the most effective way to handle the ups and downs of being an entrepreneur is to practice detachment. It doesn’t matter if you’re building a multi-billion-dollar empire or a small Mom-and-Pop business. You have to learn to take the bad in the same way you take the good. You have to learn not to be affected by either success or failure. In the immortal words of Rudyard Kipling, “If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster, and treat those two imposters just the same.” If you master this, it doesn’t matter how great the disparity between your highs and lows are — you’ll be able to handle both with an even keel and with your feet firmly planted in the ground.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

My advice to this young founder will be to “think big and start small”. If he can start a company and gain traction without investment dollars, that will be best and ideal. This maximizes the amount of equity he can hold on to as the company grows and scales. Once the company gains initial traction with customers and clients and is already profitable, that will give him more leverage should he seek outside funding.

I actually think that sales and getting customers is already, in itself, a form of fundraising. So one of the best ways to raise organic capital is to generate more sales and more customers. And with technologies available today such as social media, the internet, telemarketing, and the like, achieving this is so much easier than before.

Ultimately, I believe that getting as much traction in your business as you can with your initial capital is the best way to get started. And once you’re on a roll, it will be a lot easier to raise funding externally and negotiate more advantageous terms for yourself.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Sense of Timing — you need to have a nose for opportunity and be able to determine if an opportunity is already prime for the picking. A good example of this is when I started my company right at the peak of the BPO boom in the Philippines. I was able to capitalize on the high-quality talent pool of Filipino BPO professionals and from there, I was able to branch out and tap into a global pool of talents. Right now, my company access to 35 international talent and labor markets. Our unique business model, which is providing end-to-end remote staffing solutions, even allowed us to take advantage of the pandemic to grow our business because of the rise of popularity and demand for remote workers. Solid Planning — you don’t have to come up with a bulletproof plan — but you definitely need a good one with as much detail as you can muster. As far as planning is concerned, I already had a head start because I was managing a call center in the Philippines when I conceived the idea for my business. I took everything I learned from running that business and reshaped it into a workable action plan to launch C9 Staff. I did not worry about making my plan perfect from the onset. As soon as I was clear with the general outline and most of the details, I implemented it. Now, here I am. Financial Discipline — it doesn’t matter if you have millions or a few thousand dollars at your disposal. If you don’t create a business budget and adhere to it, you’re setting yourself up for disaster. This is something I have always prided myself with. I always lived beneath my means. If I was making $5,000, I looked for a place where I can live comfortably on $1,000. I apply the same principle in my business. Hence, the 100% remote set up. I also make sure that my company’s books are always on the up and up. My business’s finances are separate from my personal finances. I believe my financial discipline is one of the biggest reasons we’ve grown to a 7-figure business this quickly. Networking Skills — you need to build a network of other entrepreneurs and business-owners who can support you on your journey and whom you can support back as well. My first clients were businesses I was once either a partner in, I was managing, or I was an employee of. From that initial circle, I have grown my network through client referrals and word of mouth. Most of those initial clients remain until today. And they continue referring more and more business to my company because they’re confident in the kind of service we provide. Moreover, despite being the CEO, I have direct involvement in my company’s sales and marketing. I actively network with clients and prospects. Adaptability/Flexibility — no business plan gets implemented without experiencing some problems one way or another. As a startup, you should be flexible and adaptable enough so you’re able to change directions or make adjustments mid-flight. Business was not always this smooth for my company. While we were still developing and perfecting our workflows and processes, we experienced plenty of bumps and lows. But I had always instilled in my team to always learn from our mistakes and to learn how to adapt and adjust. So far, everything paid off beautifully. Right now, my core team is not only strong and experienced, I can rely on them to pick up the slack whenever necessary.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the most common mistakes starting CEOs and business owners make is doubting themselves. Granted that starting CEOs still don’t have enough real-life experiences and wisdom in running a successful business, but not believing in themselves already sets them up for failure.

As a CEO, you have to believe that you can do it. You have to believe that you have the capability to succeed. But along with this belief in success, you should also open yourself to the possibility that you may fail, you will commit mistakes, you will screw things up. But these realizations should keep you motivated to really give your 110% in what you’re doing. These will serve as fuel to your fire so you can keep believing and keep working.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

I’m a firm believer that your company and business should be built around your lifestyle and not the other way around.

I think one of the biggest mistakes that a lot of startup founders make is creating a business and then adapting their lifestyle around their business. As a result, as their companies grow, their lifestyles suffer and that can translate to deteriorating health and personal relationships or any number of negative situations.

Another big mistake is looking at business success by analogy, which means while it is true that there are a lot of entrepreneurs who became billionaires working 20-hour work days, not sleeping, putting on 80 lbs. of extra weight, and losing all their hair, it doesn’t necessarily mean that that’s the only way to do it.

My advice to startup founders is to reason by first principles. This entails taking a step back and really thinking of what you’re passionate about, what you want to be doing with most of your time, how you’d want to live your life, and all that. And once you have that answered, then think of a business that will allow you to live that lifestyle.

Doing it this way provides you with several important benefits: You’re building a business from what you’re passionate about. This will greatly reduce the amount of stress you’ll experience while building your business even from the ground up. Even if you decide to work extra hours on your business, you won’t feel as tired and stressed out because you’re doing something you love. And once your business starts growing, it will be a lot more fulfilling — and that fulfillment will further fuel your passion.

In my case, I’ve always loved travelling and I’ve always wanted a business I can take care of from anywhere in the world. That’s why I started a remote staffing solutions company. And I structured it in such a way that my business follows and adapts to my lifestyle and not the other way around while continuing to be profitable and sustainable.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Instead of starting a new movement, I think I’ll just use my influence to get more people educated and interested in blockchain technology and the idea of decentralized and autonomous organizations. I believe this is one of the biggest keys to achieving a better distribution of wealth among people.

With the way the current capitalist system works, it is extremely difficult for ordinary entrepreneurs (or even ordinary people) to invest and get in on big businesses. It’s always the angel investors, hedge funds, venture capitalists, and all other high-net worth investors. They’re the ones who are able to get into the ground floor level or seed capital level of big investments and they tend to hog these and keep it to themselves until these investments are made public. By that time, thes4e investments already have billion or trillion dollar valuations that make it very difficult for average joes to get in on the action. As a result, these rich hedge fund managers and angel investors continue to get richer while middle class entrepreneurs strive to make do with the leftovers.

With blockchain technology and decentralized applications, this will change as the idea of tokens and coins can ensure that each holder shares in the success of an investment. Just look at how many millionaires are being created through Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies. These movements are towards decentralizing, not just the control of companies, but the actual creation of wealth. And from a broader perspective, this is a movement that’s beyond just making lucrative opportunities more accessible to more people. This is a movement that gives us a peek into what the future looks like as far as business and finance is concerned.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would say I’d like to have even just coffee with my hero, Elon Musk. We’d talk about the technological singularity that’s coming (I’m really into that stuff!). I’ll pick his brain about his thoughts on biohacking, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, sustainable technology and all that. Then we’ll probably talk about startup opportunities for entrepreneurs who are looking into technologies geared towards creating a better world.

We’d probably end up with more than just a cup of coffee each but I imagine we’ll be so worked up by all that caffeine we’ll both be exploding with ideas. Hahaha!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this.