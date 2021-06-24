Philip Camino of Fellow: “It Doesn’t Matter Where in Your City You Are Anymore”

Quite literally, do everything you possibly can to make this happen. Whether it’s a health and wellness plan, benefits, a note of thanks, or just making sure team members have what they need to do their jobs, it’s the most important part of what I do each day.

As part of our series about the lessons from influential ‘TasteMakers’, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Philip Camino.

Spearheading the fine-dining revolution in Los Angeles, famed LA-based restaurateur Philip Camino who is launching not one but TWO new hugely anticipated fine-dining restaurants: Fellow in Westwood, CA, and the incoming Imari in Brentwood, CA. Philip also just debuted the HAPPY MOUTH Podcast produced by YELP with famed Chef Nyesha Arrington (Season 9 of “Top Chef” & “Selena + Chef” on HBO Max.) Their daily podcast offers timely national hospitality/restaurant industry news to start each day informed and inspired.

Philip’s restaurant Imari is set to open to the public on July 16th.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restaurateur?

Thank you for having me! It all started back when I was a kid, having just moved from Miami to Madrid with my family. My father had been transferred there suddenly as part of his job, so it was a fish out of water scenario for me. I had no friends; I didn’t speak the language and initially I didn’t understand what they were eating! It was a strange life adjustment for a 7-year-old.

As I look back, however, what eventually settled me and got me comfortable with my new surroundings was the food! I loved it. From the very beginning the traditional Spanish dishes, plating and ingredients made a big impression. Particularly classics like paella and churros which I loved, and still do.

We were also able to travel extensively throughout Europe, Africa and South America during this time, which exposed me to even more global culture and cuisine. I’m so fortunate that I was able to see many parts of the world at a young age, which really shaped my world view and perspective. The comfort that these cultures derive from cuisine made me want to share that with the world, and I knew I would eventually open restaurants to do just that.

Fast forward about 20 years, I move to Los Angeles from Toronto, with the intention of starting a hospitality company. The first project that presented itself was an old, beat up, former trolley station in West Hollywood. My partners and I (who were all very inexperienced) took one look at it and said, ‘we’re in”. At the time, we didn’t know anything and couldn’t even put together enough money to properly open it. But, like anything else, when you really want something to work (and when you don’t have any other options), you tend to find a way to make it happen! Which is exactly what we did, and The Hudson was born in 2009. It quickly became one of the hottest restaurants in the city and really put us on the map. From there, we opened The Churchill, another big success and that allowed me to really start to expand. A few years later I took on the building that would become Fellow, and that is also when my hospitality company, Camino Industries was born.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to the type of food your restaurant serves? Can you share a story about that with us?

Initially, I focused more on the bar aspects of our restaurants, and they were known more as night spots rather than fine dining restaurants. As I gained experience and learned more over time, I saw an opportunity in Los Angeles, which doesn’t have the strongest culture around fine dining and service. In fact, there wasn’t even a Michelin Guide here for many years, until 2019. That spoke volumes to me as a young restaurateur.

I looked at LA as an opportunity for my company, Camino Industries, to really grow into that fine dining space and become a world-class operator. I started to work with the best Executive Chefs and Sommeliers, and that really forces you to get better as an owner, in order to manage that talent more effectively. Today, we focus primarily on fine dining. Our Executive Chefs, Sommeliers, and the vast majority of the team all come from Michelin, James Beard and Relais & Chateaux properties.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a restaurateur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

The most interesting would be Covid, for sure. I had been working on a fairly large financial raise for months. This financing was completely unrelated to the pandemic, I had been raising this money for a while and it just happened to close a week before the world shut down. So, I was in a decent position when everything happened a few weeks later, luckily. I’m grateful every day that we weren’t a week delayed on that deal, or my business might look very different today.

I looked at the pandemic as an opportunity to pivot and really improve my business from the outset. I knew that there was going to be some damage done to the industry in the form of closures and layoffs, but I also knew that there would be a lot of talent in the market during this time, which is normally not available. So, I spent almost the entire time during Covid building company infrastructure, with a focus on recruiting and hiring the very best available people in the world. I am really fortunate that the chips fell where they did for us.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

For sure. There have been so many! Early on, I literally ran out of money a half dozen times, that would probably be the hardest aspect I’ve had to overcome. When you’re starting out in this business, no one wants to lend to you or support you financially, and you have to be very creative around how to finance your restaurants and keep them running until they scale. I’ve had to be very resourceful to make it in this business, both from a personal and financial perspective.

Once you’re more established and have a track record, it gets slightly easier to finance projects and get them going, but in my experience, financing is the hardest obstacle that a new restaurateur has to face.

In your experience, what is the key to creating an environment or food that customers are crazy about?

The first step in the formula is having amazingly talented people in the front and back of house, making the guest experience come to life each night. Without our people, nothing great can happen and we focus on our employees more than anything else.

Tactically, I’m very hands on in designing my projects and creating spaces that people spend a lot of time in. Through that I’ve learned so much about what creates appeal from both a form and function perspective. One feature that is incredibly underrated in all interior design, is lighting. It can really make a restaurant come to life when done well, and on the flip side can make a great room fall flat when done incorrectly.

I like to think of lighting from the standpoint of putting our people and our plates on stage every night! What will make dishes, drinks and faces look the most appealing? Especially in the era we are in with UGC being so important, we want to create environments where people feel comfortable physically but also keeping in mind that they likely want to pull out their phone and take pictures of the space, themselves and our food! The lighting plays a key part in that and I invest heavily to ensure that the lighting in the spaces is done perfectly.

When it comes to food and drink, so much of it comes down to ingredients. Having access to the best produce is really important as a starting point. So much so, that we are looking at taking on our own farmland that will vertically integrate our supply chain and allow us to closely control this all-important factor of our success.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

Amazing vegetables are the stating point for anything memorable in my opinion. Produce is the aspect of cuisine that people don’t think about enough or give enough credit to, but they’re incredibly important on the plate and make all the other aspects of the dish come to life.

I think what Eleven Madison Park is doing (going 100% plant-based) is so interesting and timely. It will change fine dining forever. We’re not at the point yet where we are considering going all plant-based, but the creative challenge that they have orchestrated for themselves at EMP is going to change restaurants forever. I can’t wait to see what they do. So this year, eating Chef Humms tasting menu there would be my perfect meal!

Here in LA, the tasting menu at Providence is very special. They’ve been doing it for so long and do it so well that it’s a must have Hollywood experience in my opinion. They’re even making their own chocolate in house now which really adds a beautiful layer there.

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

For me, I was an athlete growing up and played college football. That mentality of striving, pushing and testing limits is the root of my creative endeavors. Wanting to be the best is in my ethos and I try to do the small things every day to be the best version of myself. Being competitive can also be frustrating when things don’t happen the way you want them to, but that’s part of the creative process.

What feeds that creativity now is reading (I read a book a week), a daily gratitude practice and twice daily meditation. I’ve been reading a lot of Stoic philosophy lately, which is ancient thinking but I believe applies really well to modern society.

I also do sensory deprivation a few times a month which is a complete game changer for creativity. You’re basically in a soundproof, lightless tank full of lukewarm, salted water that you float in naked. There is zero sound, light or distraction for two hours — the perfect place to be mindful and be your most creative.

A few years ago, I figured out a few things in relation to my health and wellness that I think have really served me well, including how to sleep like a champion and recover well each day. We put our bodies through a lot, and if we don’t rest & recover it’s hard for your brain and creativity to be optimal. So I’m intentional about making sure I get great rest.

Tell us about the new restaurants you are opening and the Happy Mouth Podcast. What impact do you think this will have? Are you working on other any new or exciting projects?

I have high hopes for my three new restaurants in LA this year!

One is called Fellow, in Westwood Village. It’s housed inside of a massive, historic building that was once a famous grocery store in the 1930’s. I completely restored the building, then built an art gallery and a 2000+ bottle award-winning wine cellar adjacent. When you enter the restaurant, you actually enter through the art gallery, which is a fun experience for our guests.

We have an incredible team there, all former 2 & 3 Star Michelin people on the restaurant side, a world class Gallery Director, just so much amazing energy and creativity happening every day. It’s a special restaurant that I think is going to be a part of this city’s fabric for a long time and win awards. Right now, we just reopened, so the focus is on creating amazing guest experiences every day for the time being.

Over in Brentwood, I’m about to open Imari, my first foray into Japanese cuisine. The culinary team there is made up of Michelin starred chefs who trained classically in Japan, and now create some of the most authentic Japanese cuisine in the United States. It’s different than what most people consider Japanese cuisine, but it’s very good and incorporates so many creative techniques from Japan. Chefs David Schlosser and Derek Wilcox are two of the best in the world. I think people will love Imari once they get used to it, and for that reason I’m really excited to unleash this restaurant into the market!

I’m also rebuilding and rebranding The Hudson (my first place ever in West Hollywood) into a more modern, grown up version of itself. It will open late 2021. By far my most ambitious project and will be unlike anything WeHo has ever seen!

Last but not least, The Happy Mouth Podcast is an amazing collab between myself, Chef Nyesha Arrington and our sponsor, Yelp. We’re really trying to break the mold with it and do something that is different and helpful for our audience. The medium of podcasting is really a special skill that needs to be developed over time, and we are learning quickly! Essentially, we are taking what is happening in the hospitality business, putting our spin and take on it, then distilling it into a format that everyone can understand as it relates to them. Nyesha is a special, creative person who is a beast in her own right, we have a great dynamic and I think the listener can sense that! We are pushing this podcast to be the best of its kind, with tons of great people involved there. It’s available everywhere, so tune in!

What advice would you give to other restaurateurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

Get your Health & Wellness right! Drinking a ton of water (a gallon a day is my recommendation), sleeping 7+ hours a night, exercising every morning, meditating and breathing well, alongside good nutrition is what you have to do! It’s really not fun all the time but you cannot succeed unless you install these habits. Crucial stuff that has really helped me over the years.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restaurateur” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

You Can’t Raise Money Initially Unless It’s From Your Friend or Mom

This is something no one tells you! Financing a new restaurant is one of the hardest things a young entrepreneur can do. Banks and traditional lenders won’t touch restaurants generally, so you have to get creative with who you approach and what those deals look like. Family and friends is normally where first time restauranteurs go to for seed capital, and it’s not a bad starting point for someone with no experience. Once you have a successful restaurant and people know you can execute, financing becomes much easier, but expect to struggle with this for the first few years until you have a track record.

2. Landlords Won’t Like You (At First)

The same principal applies here! Unless you’re a well-established operator who’s well capitalized, my experience is that landlords will not extend great terms and the nature of the relationship will be more adversarial, until you’ve proven yourself. Since Covid it’s changed a little bit, there are more good conversations happening between tenants and landlords, and I expect that to continue, which is a good thing.

3. Nothing Good Happens Unless Your Employees Feel Loved

Quite literally, do everything you possibly can to make this happen. Whether it’s a health and wellness plan, benefits, a note of thanks, or just making sure team members have what they need to do their jobs, it’s the most important part of what I do each day.

Maya Angelou said it best: “People will forget what you said and what you did, but will never forget how you made them feel.”

4. It Doesn’t Matter Where in Your City You Are Anymore

I’m starting to come around to the idea that it doesn’t matter where you are, location is less important than quality of product. We see it every day in LA, people will drive an hour and then line up for 2 hours to get something special. Vespertine and N/Naka are in very non-traditional restaurant areas in LA, and both achieved 2 Michelin Stars.

So focus less on finding the perfect lease, and focus more on creating the perfect product. People will find you when you have something amazing.

5. Awards Come When You Do the Hard Work Each Day

Don’t chase awards, stars or accolades. Instead, do the work each day that you have to do to be the best version of yourself. When that happens, the universe recognizes it and awards you what you are supposed to get.

At my company, we focus on being good, hard working people and I think when you start there, the awards and everything else follows suit. You can’t win a Michelin Star every day, it only gets awarded once a year — so focus on doing your job each day to the very best degree you can, the accolades and trophies will come if that part is handled.

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

At Fellow, Executive Chef Chris Flint is pairing sweet and savory flavors like no other Chef in the city right now, using some of California’s finest ingredients. The foie gras with strawberries is otherworldly and people are losing their minds over it.

At Imari, Chefs David Schlosser and Derek Wilcox have created what I think are the best bento boxes in the city, which are available for a delivery only. They are phenomenal!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We are starting to really focus on our Employee Health & Wellness plan, which I personally designed and created. It’s focused on getting people into the right mindset of being healthy, featuring a ton of informational reading about sleep, hydration, emotional intelligence and some key books about hospitality, namely Danny Meyers “Setting The Table”, Matthew Walkers “Why We Sleep” and the Charlie Trotter series on Excellence.

We also give every employee a Whoop band, which enables them to track their sleep, recovery, strain and other aspects of their biometrics. It gives them a really good glance at how they are doing each day from a health perspective.

Recently, we started an initiative that allows for every employee to receive a personalized glass water bottle, that helps them track their consumption of water each day. We have seen amazing results from that already, people are feeling more energetic, sleeping better and overall just performing better! It’s amazing what the right amount of water can do for performance.

We have set up company yoga classes that we do together as a group once a week, which is really fun and gets everyone out of the restaurants and into a different, refreshing environment. We try to do those outside, which then accomplishes the goal of everyone getting into nature more often!

We are doing our very best to get everyone into world-class shape, with the intention of that leading to world-class rest, recovery and ultimately, world-class performance.

Thank you so much for these insights. This was very inspirational!