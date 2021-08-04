Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Philanthropy Spotlight: Jewish Funders Network | Allan Gindi

The world is lucky to have so many organizations out there fighting to make it a more incredible and supportive place. Given the sheer number of networks, charities, and philanthropic organizations out there, sometimes it is easy to lose sight of the special ones.

Certain organizations will always deserve to have the spotlight shining on them. One such organization is the Jewish Funders Network. The Jewish Funders Network is an international community full of philanthropists that care about the Jewish world.

 Who They Are

The Jewish Funders Network (JFN) has over 2,500 philanthropists and private foundations working together for a single goal. They operate from eleven countries and were established back in 1990. The organization’s ultimate goal is to work together to create positive change and expand their giving by working together.

Initiatives

What makes JFN truly stand out among the rest are the initiatives they have created and still support to this day. The first initiative is known as GrantED. GrantED is a joint project sponsored by both JFN and UpStart, with the goal to connect philanthropists with nonprofits and other grant seekers within the Jewish community.

The second initiative is called Honeycomb – originally known as the Jewish Teen Funders Network. Honeycomb was established back in 2006 and since then has had a strong focus on the younger Jewish population. Their philanthropic investments help provide the tools to success to future generations through training, education, and access to resources.

Other Services

Those two initiatives alone are enough to earn praise for JFN. However, it seems as if this organization never truly rests, as they are constantly striving to do more. They help philanthropists (new and old) donate overseas, help form grant matches, and work to create discounts for those that need it.

Furthermore, JFN is one of many philanthropic organizations that held firm during the pandemic. They created a detailed COVID-19 response, which can be easily found and read on their website. The level of transparency is refreshing and helps to showcase one of the many ways JFN fights to do right with the money available to them. 

This article was originally published on AllanGindi.net

    Allan Gindi, Chief Marketing Officer at Adoption Network Law Center

    Allan Gindi is a passionate individual who consults others in the adoption community. He is an adoptive parent himself and is passionate about being the very best at his craft.

    Allan Gindi is a proud father of six children and a grandfather. He is motivated to be the greatest at what he does, not just because he is a brilliant marketing and business executive but also because he is the father of six children, five of whom are adopted.

    Allan earned his Juris Doctorate from Western State University College of Law, where he graduated with honors. From there, Allan worked with movie and television studios after securing the licensing rights to distribute textiles. Despite his company's massive success, Allan chose to follow his heart and enter the adoption world. As an adoptive parent himself, this is a subject that is very close to home. His firm is rated at the top of a select few who participate in the multi-brand adoption marketing space.

    Allan and his wife, Carol, launched the Adoption Network (which has become the Adoption Network Law Center) a year after they decided to start this new chapter in their lives. Adoption Network Law Center is currently widely regarded as the most important adoption firm in the United States. Its business model was designed by Allan Gindi.

    Allan Gindi has worked with well-known adoption attorneys such as Alvin Coen (Former Mayor of Huntington Beach, CA), Steven Lamb, Kristin Yellin, Lauren Lorber, and others. Each adoption attorney with whom he has worked has been exceptionally pleased with the marketing services provided by Allan and his staff. 

    Learn more by visiting his website!

