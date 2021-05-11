Phil LoMedico of Prohitter Corporation: “Doing something so big and on your own is very difficult and not for people that do not expect it to be difficult”

Doing something so big and on your own is very difficult and not for people that do not expect it to be difficult. There will be very few that will venture out to begin with and so many less that will last and not give up. Of the ones that do not give up, even fewer of them will have financial success. In the end, do what makes you happy but don’t expect it to be easy.

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Phil LoMedico.

Phil LoMedico is an entrepreneur, inventor, musician, songwriter, artist and a businessman. LoMedico created PROHITTER, a batting aid used by both professional and amateur baseball players alike, PROHITTER® is used to promote better hitting technique while also preventing batting related injury. LoMedico’s love for baseball was always coupled with his passion for music, art and show business which are what drove him to be where he is today.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

Baseball was my first love. Within baseball, I advanced quickly throughout the years starting from when I was ten years old. All during my high school career, I batted both right and left-handed and always utilized that same grip technique on the bat I learned from watching Roger Maris in a 1961 Paper Mate Pen TV commercial. Music has also been another one of my passions. After watching the Gen Krupa movie in the theatre I became a drummer from the age of nine and went on to play in my school’s band. While I believe my passion for baseball and my love of music and show business drove in me to do what few are able to do in these fields and led me in a long roundabout way to be where I am today.

Amazingly, I was not drafted by a professional baseball team out of high school after batting .463 and leading the PSAL in in hits. Thus, I felt that somehow, the pro scouts had missed me and perhaps I was playing baseball ball in the wrong area. At that point in time, I decided to take my desire to go somewhere in baseball as an entrepreneurial venture which turned out to be a very smart move and which connects directly to my success in business. My life at the time was on a pause until working baseball as an entrepreneurial venture. So, I presented my baseball portfolio and talked my way into playing (for one day) in spring training with the Texas Rangers in 1972.

That was the start of a major breakthrough, as I felt that I was as good as or better than the other minor league players that were of the same 19 years of age. Although nothing major happened with the Texas Rangers during that one day on the field experience in 1972, it helped me to be much more determined and more confident than ever that I could eventually succeed in baseball in the future getting past my high school achievements. Therefore, in working at my baseball dream as an entrepreneurial venture I convinced a friend, Mike Grabow to get his uncle Milton Grabow who was then one of owners in the (AA) Waterbury Dodgers, to invite me to the 1973 Dodgers spring training camp in Vero Beach, FL. In the 1973 Dodgers camp I worked out with both the AA Waterbury Dodgers and the Dodgers Billingham ball club. Although I had a fabulous spring training that year, the Dodgers did not sign me at the end of that 1973 spring camp. The staff from the Dodgers recommended me for a top NCAA baseball scholarship and that is exactly what happened.

Therefore in August of 1973 I started a two-year scholarship at the University of Miami for my junior and senior years of college. At the UM in August of 1973, something else happened that would pave the way for me to develop what is now the PROHITTER product of today — the aluminum bat was approved for use by the NCAA for college baseball. After one week of batting practice with aluminum bats, often hitting against major league pitchers that lived in the area that were throwing very high velocity batting practice, the dreaded bone bruise injury took place. In fact I had such a bad injury to a nerve at the base of my thumb that I realized if I did not resolve the injury over the coming weekend that my baseball days would be over at the UM. Accordingly, I had to either resolve the injury and prevent it from happening again or give up the sport of baseball entirely. So, I visited the UM varsity football training room and asked if they had any foam padding. The UM trainer showed me plenty of different rubber padding options. Selecting some samples, I went back to my UM apartment and worked on creating the first PROHITTER prototype over the entire weekend.

In 1974, with my prototype PROHITTER, I batted .372 in the fall practice games at UM and hit over .400 in the preseason spring games. During the regular UM baseball season in 1974 I batted .354 often batting in the cleanup position. We were ranked the number one team in the nation for NCAA Division One and we went all the way to the championship game of the 1974 College World Series. That is the same UM team which had the second longest winning streak (26 games) in the history of college baseball.

I set a goal for myself that by thirty-years-old, I would refine my prototype batting tool facilitator and protector from my UM baseball days and bring the product to the entire baseball market worldwide.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

When I created the first PROHITTER prototype I knew that I had created a wonderful concept and something I would come back to and improve and bring to market after my playing years. I had never created any product before but when I first created this product, I had a thought of what I needed to continue my career and help others as well. From the visit to the UM varsity football training room for foam padding, selecting some samples and working on creating the first PROHITTER prototype in my UM apartment. Drawing patterns, cutting out shapes then gluing them together and taping them up as well. As I saw that injury was in an area of my hand where I did not have the bat placed during the start of his swing. That’s when I realized the bat was moving during the swing, and also moving once the bat came in contact with the baseball.

That’s when I determined that PROHITTER would be a grip technique facilitator and at the same time protecting the bone bruise injury. Ultimately PROHITTER would promote better hitting technique consistently, by keeping the grip technique on the bat handle pure. This became exactly what I had wanted this invention to achieve in solving the batting sting injury and correct a batting grip issue at the same time. PROHITTER turned into being an amazing batting aid that directs the bat handle into the correct position in a player’s hands. Grasping the bat handle in this way and doing so consistently allows for improved bat speed, which translates into hitting for a higher batting average and with more power. From the start I had visualized all of this before I even made the first PROHITTER prototype in my UM apartment way back in August of 1973. The following day when I took my next UM batting practice I would find out if this new invention would stop the terrible pain at the base of my thumb. After just a few line drives in batting practice I knew I had solved the issue. I used this crude prototype every at bat for the rest of my baseball years.

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

My position was that this business venture would be less difficult than all previous career goals that I reached for previously. Yet I found that even fabulous concepts such as the PROHITTER batting tool are met with great resistance. One needs to accept this truth early on and vow not to give up because of the strength of the concept will be the ultimate key.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

This question does not apply to me because this was never based on a hobby, but I would say if you believe in your idea you must give it your best effort and not give up no matter what.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

This too does not work for me because this business was never based on a hobby, but I can’t imagine not doing something professionally that I love, and this has been my passion since college.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business?

That it is totally my own creation.

What are the downsides of running your own business?

It is a large ongoing responsibility. The business world is a world of many predatory forces.

Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

There are so many, and they are all formidable obstacles to overcome. Succeeding is really about how much resolve one has to overcome the many obstacles and attacks that go with the experience.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

How people kept resisting all the positive achievements that were taking place and how they remained closed minded and negative.

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so, how did you overcome it?

Although there were times I thought about moving on you realize giving up is not an option and that the product is too good to walk away from.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I met with potential investors they emphasized as a one product company you will never obtain major retail distribution. Then when we achieved major retail distribution in our first year in business, the same financial people then said, we told you that a one product company cannot secure major retail distribution. When I said we are now in two major retail chain store accounts the same naysayers restated that I can’t do that!!! So, achieving what “they” say you cannot does not get you anywhere. If it were not so sad, it would be really funny!!!

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

The few people who told me no matter what that I would overcome and win. People who took such positive positions always drove me when I was hanging by a thread, so to speak.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Doing what I believe shows good character and I think there should be more of this in the world.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

This will be painful … This will be very painful This will be extremely painful … This will change the way you think about life and people You would not try this if you knew what you will be up against

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Doing something so big and on your own is very difficult and not for people that do not expect it to be difficult. There will be very few that will venture out to begin with and so many less that will last and not give up. Of the ones that do not give up, even fewer of them will have financial success. In the end, do what makes you happy but don’t expect it to be easy.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“People are not judged by how high they soar in life; they are judged by how high they bounce up when they have failed after hitting the bottom”

That was told to me by a gas station attendant who was quoting General Patton. The gas station attendant was telling me that assuming I was wealthy because I was still driving the expensive car that I had leased when things were good two years before. At the time, I was in deep financial trouble so I told him I was far from being rich and he then said, “well you look like a high bouncer to me, and you will be back again”. That day I drove off feeling I could come back again and what the gas station attendant had said to me was a spiritual message sent to me through the this person.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Former BEATLE Paul McCartney because the Beatles experience was the ultimate entrepreneurial journey!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.