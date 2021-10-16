Peyton Leonard Of Insurance Blog By Chris: “Great companies invest in their employees”

Great companies invest in their employees — I know a CEO that genuinely invests in his employees. His company is doing very well. It’s all because he cultivated a caring environment for his workers. They didn’t and don’t see him as a slavedriver, but someone that cares and is willing to go the distance for them.

I’ve always been passionate about helping others and so I wanted to go into business to help companies go from good to great. Insurance came into my life a little later, but it’s just as important to me.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

When I first started out as a business insurance expert, I didn’t know what I was doing. It was difficult for me and for others to see me as a credible expert. I did consider giving up, but I found my drive to continue through my passion to help others. I was determined not to give up because I knew that people needed what I was offering, even if they didn’t realize it right away.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I didn’t know much about culture when I first started out, so a lot of times I felt like I was talking nonsense. I remember one time trying to convince this CEO about changing the culture in his business and he looked at me like I had three heads. It was embarrassing.

I learned to make sure I’m educated in what I’m talking about before I go to a CEO or any other executive and talk about culture.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My company really cares about the employer and the employee. We try to cultivate a nurturing and healthy environment by advocating for our people and helping them develop their careers. We also look to help them grow as humans in their personal lives as well.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would say remember your why. Why are you doing what you are doing? What’s the point of it all? When you remember your why, it keeps burn out from happening because you find joy in knowing that you are living out your purpose.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’m grateful for my dad. He’s such a savvy businessman. He’s the one who taught me about company culture and how important it is. I wouldn’t be advocating for healthier cultures for companies without his guidance.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

A good company is one that has a culture of excellence and productivity. They are more focused on numbers and getting results rather than the wellbeing of their workers.

A great company is one that has a thriving culture of creativity and nurturance. They are more focused on their workers’ success rather than the numbers and success of the company. They encourage self-expression and flexibility. There’s a sense of family in this kind of culture that is incredibly gratifying.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

It’s not all about the numbers — I’ve spoken with several executives that were so consumed with numbers that they became more like slavedrivers more than employers. They only cared about getting results and missed out on so many opportunities to make a nurturing and healthy culture for their workers. Great companies invest in their employees — I know a CEO that genuinely invests in his employees. His company is doing very well. It’s all because he cultivated a caring environment for his workers. They didn’t and don’t see him as a slavedriver, but someone that cares and is willing to go the distance for them. Being adaptable will take you a long way — I can’t tell you how many times I’ve spoken to stubborn executives who wouldn’t budge on their way of doing things. Their companies have greatly suffered as a result. Creating a healthy work environment takes patience — Cultures don’t happen overnight, especially the kind that is healthy. It takes a lot of work and patience. I know a businesswoman that built her empire over a whole decade. Creating her work environment that was uplifting took time. The reward far outweighs the risk when it comes to helping your employees with their careers — I know of several executives that are hesitant to help their employees with their career development because they fear that they will lose their employees. It’s true; sometimes employees leave, but I’ve seen many of them stay because they saw that their boss was willing to train them and believe in them. It created a positive employee experience for them and they kept coming back for more.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

Purpose driven businesses always do better than just revenue seeking businesses because people see that the purpose drive businesses care. They care about their rights, their beliefs, their values. People always get behind businesses that are for the people. That’s what business should be about anyway. It’s not about making money all the time. It’s about helping our fellow men and women.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

I would say look at what has worked in the past and see how you can improve upon it. Take time to reflect and think through where you want your business to go. I always say that using S.M.A.R.T. goals is a good way to go in order to set goals for yourself and achieve them.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

I look at how I can serve people during a difficult economy. If money is tight for folks, I work toward helping them find cheaper rates for things they need. Like insurance, for instance. I not only help businesses create healthy cultures but I also look for ways to help educate people on insurance and how they can get the best rates.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

I think the work that goes behind the scenes to keep a company running is the most underestimated and underappreciated. It takes a lot to run a great company.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

The best strategy for increasing conversion rates is guiding your clients or customers through the customer value journey. When a company does this well, clients become promoters and advocators for the business. They are so invested in what you’re about that they are willing to do some grunt work for you. The customer value journey is all about treating people with respect and empathy. When you have those two things working for you, you’re unstoppable.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

Like I said, it starts with how they treat their customers or clients. When you really look to learn more about your customer and empathize with their plight, they are more likely to fall in love with your brand.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

A business leader should always remember that business to business (B2B) is really about human to human (H2H) connection. Customers or clients don’t want you to thrust your products or services down their throats. They want to be courted and treated well. You want to create a safe community and culture for them so that they are comfortable.

Business is just like courtship. You don’t propose on the first date. You go out a few times, learn more about each other, and build that trust and intimacy.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Don’t bite off more than you can chew financially. Yes, it’s extremely important to invest in your business while it’s just starting, but don’t go bankrupt trying to get your company off the ground. Create relationships, network, build that trust and intimacy with your potential clientele. Just throwing a bunch of money into a business will only get you so far. Remember H2H connection trumps B2B.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement that is all about serving one another and advocating for those that are voiceless or marginalized.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can find me at InsuranceBlogByChris.com.

