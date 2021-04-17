Peyton Leonard: “I would inspire others towards love and generosity”

I would inspire others towards love and generosity. I think it’s so easy for people to have a scarcity mindset and fight for self-preservation. My movement would inspire others to be sacrificial, loving, and generous with their time, energy, and finances. I believe that the world would be a better place if people decided to be more giving and loving towards one another.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Peyton Leonard. Peyton Leonard is a tech and insurance writer living in Colorado Springs, CO. She is currently obtaining her Bachelor’s in English at Thomas Edison State University. Peyton is passionate about technology and loves writing about it.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you so much for having me! I am so humbled. I’ve always loved to write ever since I was a little girl. I’ve always had a vivid imagination. I liked the idea of escaping from reality and making my own world. I think that more than anything inspired me to pursue writing. I just love words and storytelling so much.

I was also kind of a nerd growing up. I loved and still love to play videogames. I used it as a bonding experience with my older brother. We would always enjoy playing games together. I’ve always loved technology. I find it fascinating. I think, too, my dad got me into technology. He was always getting some new gadget.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

As a writer, I think the most interesting story would have to be writing my book. I was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013 and wrote an informative autobiography of sorts about the disease. It’s called “Lyme & Not the Fruit.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It’s hard to choose just one person, but if I had to, I would choose my dad. He was always teaching my brother and I about business and how to grow yourself professionally and personally.

I remember him teaching us about how to make goals and go after them. He was a goal setter and a go getter for sure. He started his career in IT from nothing. He had gotten his Bachelor’s and Master’s in Music. To provide for us, he pursued a more profitable career in IT and project management. He truly started from the ground up. Watching him grow was truly inspirational.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’ve used it to bring awareness about new technologies and new things happening with insurance.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Before I started my career as a tech and insurance writer, I wish someone told me how lifechanging it would be. I never thought that I’d learn so much about technology and insurance. Both are super fascinating and I find myself actually enjoying what I do. I wish someone would’ve told me that the road to becoming an expert is fraught with adversity. Because I’m so young, I’ve had many other experts look down on me and question my authority on technology and insurance. Before I started my career, I wish someone told me to balance between work and play. It’s so easy, especially with technology, to get distracted and lose track of time. I wish someone would’ve told me that technology can be used for good and used to harm others. I was never cyberbullied, but I’ve heard a ton of stories about it and how it affects the people being bullied. Some of them even committed suicide. It’s so sad. On the other hand, I’ve seen technology used to help others and build people up. Before I started my career, I wish someone would’ve told me that living with a chronic illness would be hard. Lyme affects every part of the body, so some days it’s hard to do my work.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would inspire others towards love and generosity. I think it’s so easy for people to have a scarcity mindset and fight for self-preservation. My movement would inspire others to be sacrificial, loving, and generous with their time, energy, and finances. I believe that the world would be a better place if people decided to be more giving and loving towards one another.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Knowing others is intelligence;

knowing yourself is true wisdom.

Mastering others is strength;

mastering yourself is true power.”

–Lao Tzu

This quote really resonates with me because it reminds me that it all starts with me. I can’t do anything to help anyone else until I work on me. True power comes from mastering the self.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

I am a tech and insurance expert with InsuranceProviders.com. You can definitely find me there.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.

Thank you so much for having me!