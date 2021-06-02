Peter Swaniker of MonitorQA: “Perspective”

Perspective: Putting in the time and energy really provides perspective. It helps you realize that you can get through any challenge. When it seems like it’s the end of the world, it’s not. In fact, it usually means it’s about to turn around. You have to put everything in perspective. Long-term goals aren’t meant to be achieved overnight. They take time. Addressing challenges as they occur, understanding how it all fits together, and prioritizing how to tackle them — that’s the power of perspective.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Peter Swaniker.

Peter is a software engineer and seasoned executive with strong technology management experience. He was the founder of Ximble Software, a workforce scheduling and time tracking platform, which was acquired in 2019 by Paycor, an Apax Partners-backed company. In 2021, Peter launched monitorQA, a mobile inspection software platform used for health and safety audits.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

It all started in Ghana, West Africa, where I studied software engineering in the mid-1990s. Like many aspiring entrepreneurs, my goal was to eventually move to the United States. Not long after graduating, that’s exactly what I did. And like most, I quickly discovered that living the American Dream meant diving headfirst into the workforce.

My first job was working for a military contractor programming 911 emergency call management software in VisualBasic 6. It wasn’t glorious, but it taught me a lot of important lessons about the importance of purpose-driven software in industries that aren’t as exciting as the high-flying tech and SaaS you see today.

I eventually joined the team at Buy.com as a technical manager. I helped them with their deployments in Australia and Canada. But more importantly, this is where I discovered my love for the business side of things after we went through an IPO.

My love for everything startups led to me completing an MBA through night classes at the University of California Irvine. That was several intensive years of getting home at midnight, barely sleeping, and working all day. It’s hard to believe what we can do when we’re young.

I worked for several smaller companies as well. These included Kelly Blue Book, a semiconductor company, and a few others.

It was around this time that I discovered I wanted more. I saw countless friends get laid off, the dot-com bubble burst, and the constant feeling of needing to stay relevant in the competitive tech sector. That’s when I decided I wanted to take control of my own destiny — I wanted to start my own business. In retirement, I didn’t want to look back and have regrets, feeling like I missed my opportunity.

So, I cashed in my 401K and started Ximble Software while still working my day job. Thinking back, it was a lot of work. I’d show demos in the parking lot during my lunch break. But it all paid off in the end. Just 7 years later and Ximble was acquired in the low eight figures.

And it was those lessons learned at Ximble that inspired and ignited my entrepreneurial drive — the desire to innovate and capitalize on gaps in the market.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

MonitorQA was founded in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. One day towards the start of the pandemic, I was dining at a restaurant and ended up speaking to the restaurant manager about how she made sure all the new safety procedures were being implemented. She had these checklists on paper and was trying to keep track of any outstanding issues using a spreadsheet — all while navigating the craziness of the pandemic.

This inspired me to create a tool that was so affordable and simple that it would make it easy for companies of all sizes to implement digital compliance monitoring, and create safe and healthy workplaces.

The whole world realized that you can’t take for granted safety and health in the workplace. Suddenly, compliance monitoring became everyone’s top priority. Even businesses that have traditionally been slow to adopt new software are seeing the value in using inspection and auditing software.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I think it came naturally to me. Looking back at my childhood, the signs were there. Anyone who grew up outside of the west knows just how important it is to hustle.

Here’s an example. When I was little, I would grow tomatoes in the backyard to sell at local stores. Even at that age, I knew there was a gap in the market that I could fill. Was the business scalable? No. But I didn’t care. It was my first taste of being an entrepreneur, and I was hooked.

I also saw how hard my mother worked. She was a social worker by day, but she was always selling something on the side. After my dad died, she started a one-room school in Botswana that continued to grow over time.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

It’s clear that my mother played an important role, helping me develop the essential values that I believe every need. That opportunistic instinct, that drive, that desire to overcome challenges.

I saw her hustle on the side and build her school in Botswana when we moved there when I was 11. That was no easy task for her to do alone, but she pushed through all the challenges, providing a positive environment built on the ideas of education.

It was my mother’s lessons — her hard work, that set me on the path to obtain my software engineering degree and pursue the entrepreneurial spirit.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I’ve always believed in customer obsession. Companies come and go. But a successful long-term strategy is built on customer obsession.

What do I mean by that? You need to listen to your customers, become a true partner in their success, and help them run, grow, and improve their business in the process. It’s these partnerships that lead to new opportunities, recognition in the market, and loyal customers that will go to bat for you.

The reality is this: it’s easy to build software. It’s another thing to be a partner with your customers — someone they can count on.

When I started Ximble, I made it a point to personally handle customer service to hear their issues. Many of the features we developed were co-created with our initial customers. We built a feature that allowed employees to clock in and clock out via text message. That idea came from a customer.

Customer obsession is the best way to collect feedback since you’ll know exactly what problems your customers have and what they need. And when you have those things, it’s easy to provide a value-driven experience.

Even today, that same customer obsession lives on in monitor QA. Since our software helps companies achieve operational excellence, their success is also our success.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Resilience: The ability to adapt to changing conditions.Growing up as a child in Africa, moving around, and experiencing hard times teaches you the power of perseverance. It taught me to push through the hard times because giving up wasn’t an option. When it comes to startups, you have no idea what’s coming next. You have to be able to adapt to change.

2. Compassion: The ability to understand and be genuine through your interactions. I really pay attention to our customers, listen intently, and deeply because I do care about their success. I know the challenges of running a business, and I truly want to help other businesses succeed. I want my software to solve their problems, so they can focus on other areas of their business.

3. Courage: The ability to pick yourself up when you fail and start again, even when it’s not easy. Anyone who’s lived the startup life knows this. It means taking on multiple roles, rolling up your sleeves and pushing through, and realizing that great things don’t happen overnight. I can remember a time when we had only one week’s worth of money left in the bank. We had been struggling to raise money for so long. If we ran out of money, I would have had to sign over the company to an early investor. That didn’t happen and we raised our series A. You have to be comfortable with living on the edge.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Investors often think they know more than you. It’s the idea that having money makes you more savvy. They always give you advice on what to do.

In the early days, one of my investors convinced me to create a software module for security companies. They thought they had it figured out. You can figure out how it went. It ultimately flopped, but more importantly, it distracted us from the core product and we lost valuable time and money.

It’s important to be respectful to your investors. You do have a moral responsibility to protect their interests since they funded your vision. But it’s just as important to understand that they don’t know everything. And in complex technical industries, that surface-level information may lead to dangerous assumptions about product fit, technical capabilities, and more.

Building something great means focusing on creating value. Everything you do should create value for your customers. Because any strategy that’s focused on creating value is a worthwhile use of your resources.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

We’re no longer living in the traditional 9–5 world. This 24/7 connected world means you need to hire people that you trust to do their job. You can’t afford to micromanage people. Those same employees need flexibility if you want them to do their job right.

For software engineers, it’s about giving them the tools they need and getting out of the way. A lot of companies fail because they create a culture where people are scared to tell you the truth. A place where failure is criticized. But some of the best lessons come from failure. It teaches you what went wrong and serves as a reminder of what you shouldn’t do next time.

My approach is always to create a culture where people feel heard — one that sees failure as an important lesson, welcomes feedback, and encourages sharing new ideas. People want to feel connected, and you cannot accomplish that if your employees don’t have a voice.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

The best way to build trust is to deliver on your commitments. If your customers are expecting a certain level of service, then you must deliver on that promise. Your customers should never have to worry about whether your product or service can do what you promised.

Building authority takes time. You must come from a place of legitimacy — of knowledge. That means you must truly internalize the challenges of your customers. Spending time with your customers and seeing exactly how they use your software and how they think. This gives you authority since you’re not relying on marketing language and buzzwords. When you speak from a place of truth, it’s easy to build trust and credibility in the process.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

It’s simple. We live in a global economy, which means your competitors are everywhere. That also means credibility is more important than ever because of all the buzzwords and misinformation that exists. People don’t know who they can trust anymore.

Companies that can deliver on their promises, provide consistent service, and have the track record to prove it can cut through the smoke and mirrors. Remember, people want value, and being credible means you know how to deliver on that promise of value.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Don’t make the mistake of getting caught up in that founder’s lifestyle once you receive funding. Funding plays an important role in any company’s success. That same funding often leads to one of the biggest problems: overspending.

You see it all the time once funding is raised. Companies spending millions on a Super Bowl ad just to satisfy a founder’s ego, throwing lavish parties, and generally losing focus on why they started the business in the first place.

It’s easy for founders to get sucked into the lifestyle of seeing fundraising, not building the business, as the end goal. Instead, they need to see fundraising as the start of a greater journey — one built on accountability. Raised capital is still someone else’s money, and companies have an obligation to generate the best possible ROI using that capital.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

One acronym describes this best. VUCA — better known as volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. It’s a leadership theory that came from the British army when talking about the conditions in the war.

Why is this relevant to business and entrepreneurship?

In business, you never know what’s going to happen the next day. You need Plan A, Plan B, and Plan Z.

Most people working regular jobs show up to work, do their job, and get paid. They never have to worry about the violent waves — the shifts that occur when running a business. One day you land a huge contract and the next you lose your MVP.

As a startup, you’ll feel the big wins and losses even more. You don’t have the funds to weather the big shocks yet — there’s very little redundancy in your operations.

So, you need to come to work expecting the worst every day. That way, when it doesn’t happen, you’re not taken by surprise.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

When we landed Tesla as a customer, that was the highlight of my professional career. I walked into a Tesla showroom and saw the store manager using my software.

It’s a powerful reminder of what all that hard work can achieve. The countless nights of working long hours in the early days, reviewing code, optimizing the software, and creating software that puts the customer’s needs first. Seeing your product being used by some of the most recognized companies in the world — validates that you’re doing something right.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Everything we built at my previous company was hosted on Microsoft’s Azure cloud. This isn’t normally an issue given Microsoft’s reputation.

When Azure went down for 24 hours, we learned a valuable lesson. Even though the outage was completely out of our control, we had countless angry customers call yelling, canceling their service. This is one of the worst things you can experience when your core values revolve around creating an exceptional customer experience.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

We were honest about what happened. That meant taking a transparent approach, explaining what happened, talking about the next steps, and how we planned to avoid repeating that mistake in the future.

I personally contacted our 100 biggest clients. I quickly discovered many of them were understanding and supportive, which re-energized me.

I also learned an important lesson. Customers are willing to be reasonable if you show them that you respect their needs. Glitches, outages — you can’t avoid these things. The best thing you can do is learn from the experience, keep providing value, and show your customers why they made the right choice partnering with you.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Good Health: There’s this idea that founders don’t have time to sleep and eat well. You may be able to pull this off for a sprint or two, but it isn’t sustainable. You must get enough sleep, exercise, and eat healthily. Even if you feel the pressure to work constantly and eat quickly, you need to have an outlet. I do Crossfit a few times every week, and even if I need to eat quickly, I make sure it’s healthy. All of your success means nothing if you aren’t healthy enough to enjoy it.

2. Perspective: Putting in the time and energy really provides perspective. It helps you realize that you can get through any challenge. When it seems like it’s the end of the world, it’s not. In fact, it usually means it’s about to turn around. You have to put everything in perspective. Long-term goals aren’t meant to be achieved overnight. They take time. Addressing challenges as they occur, understanding how it all fits together, and prioritizing how to tackle them — that’s the power of perspective.

3. Trust Your Teams: You can’t do everything alone. Yes, you may need to wear many hats. That’s a given. But you also need to rely on the people you’ve surrounded yourself with. Because when things get tough, you have to work with your teams to get through those challenges. And those talented employees are more likely to give it their all if they know you trust and believe in them.

4. Be Realistic: Some things are out of your control. You can worry about every little detail, but it won’t help you in the long run. Stay focused on what you can control. Grounding yourself, in reality, ensures that you never lose focus on the goals that matter. It also lets you ignore short-term noise that isn’t worth worrying about. This is exactly what I did when we had the Azure outage. I had to be realistic and accept that it was out of my control.

5. Never Stop Learning: There is always something to learn. Even if you’re the best in your field, never stop learning. Stay up to date on industry trends, new technologies, and other important information. This will help cement your credibility and status as a thought leader in your industry. Look at how the rapid shift to digital has flipped many industries upside down. When you’re always enriching your skills and learning, it becomes easier to stay ahead of and adapt to these trends.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

It’s the willingness to follow through on your vision even if it’s challenging. You see it all the time, a great idea dies out because leadership didn’t want to push through the challenges.

A resilient person is determined. They know what they want and will do whatever it takes to accomplish it. They are also resourceful. Startups don’t have access to the same resources as their enterprise competitors. But they still find ways to compete — to turn those limited resources into successful outcomes.

And of course, there’s a degree of stubbornness involved. However, that doesn’t mean putting your head down and ignoring advice, but instead, understanding the difference between good and bad advice. It takes a certain degree of stubbornness to ignore misinformed criticism and see your plan through.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

As mentioned before, growing up in Africa certainly taught me the value of resiliency. Seeing my mother work long days, grow a successful business, and provide for our family — showed me the true value of resiliency.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I try to look at the bigger picture. Small failures serve as important lessons. They give you perspective on what mistakes you need to overcome to create the best customer experience.

When things go wrong, you need to keep a level head. You cannot make the right decisions if you are blinded by anger, frustration, and other emotions. See the bigger picture, let perspective guide you, and make decisions that put your customers first.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Leaders are often put on a pedestal. But at the end of the day, they’re people too. They have good and bad days, they make mistakes, and they need to constantly learn on the fly. It goes both ways.

I believe the best leaders empathize with their employees. They understand the biggest challenges impacting the workplace and projects. They welcome feedback and build a culture of inclusivity. They understand that people make mistakes.

A positive attitude inspires employees to do their best work because they feel valued for all the hard work they do. And when your people feel valued, they’re more willing to go above and beyond to do the job right. If you ask me, that’s the winning strategy for any company that’s focused on creating the best customer outcomes.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“Inspirational quotes won’t help you succeed. The path comes from building, testing, learning, and repeating the cycle over and over.” — Unknown

I heard this quote a long time ago, and it still resonates with me even today. It’s the idea that your success is determined through your own hard work. Business is a series of repeatable processes. Whether you’re building it from the ground up, learning on the go, or repeating your proven process — only you can determine your path forward.

