Peter Straňák of La Donuteria Group: “Be prepared that it will be at least twice as demanding as you expect”

Be prepared that it will be at least twice as demanding as you expect. Also, prepare for the fact that your expected investment will be 50–100% larger. Don’t try to copy well-established concepts and always bring something new, creative, and your own to the market.

Invest in marketing; let them hear and see you everywhere. Give them FOMO — fear of missing out and make everyone want to try your products.

Don’t give up after the first failure. Entrepreneurship is often like a school in which we gain experience gradually. Therefore, you can’t want everything to work right away.

As part of our series about the lessons from influential ‘TasteMakers’, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Peter Straňák, CEO and Founder of La Donuteria Group, one of the fastest-growing hand-made donuts chains globally. Now La Donuteria would like to help other people repeat and accomplish the success they have managed to reach. They are offering franchise partners the opportunity to build their own business, be their own boss, and help them to move forward in their lives. “Plenty of people dream of running nice and stylish coffee or pastry shop, and we are pleased to guide them to fulfill those dreams.”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restauranteur?

During my banking career, it never occurred to me that I would become the owner of the largest hand-made donuts chain in Europe one day. Donut is one of the most popular desserts globally, and this sweet street food was utterly missing when La Donuteria was established in Slovakia. After the opening of the first La Donuteria in the capital of Slovakia — Bratislava, people from practically the whole country quickly learned about our donuts, and everyone wanted to try them.

Our concept, which had been developed in the UK, has become the largest hand-made donuts chain in Europe. Nowadays, we work on opening new donut shops in Vienna, Salzburg, Prague, Budapest, Copenhagen, Warsaw, and Dubai. Additionally, we register potential franchisees from

Germany, Holland, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Oman, Singapore, and the USA.

Now we would like to help other people to repeat and accomplished the success that we have managed to reach. We are offering our franchise partners the opportunity to build their own business, be their own independent boss, and help them to move forward in their lives. Plenty of people dream of running nice and stylish coffee or pastry shop, and we are pleased to guide them to fulfil those dreams.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

Our success pillar is a TOP quality product. We bring original and innovative concept — the whole system and secret recipes were developed by the international team in London for more than a year. We have tried hundreds of recipes unless we were delighted. We do not offer the “American” style of machine-made frozen donuts; we localized and adjusted our European taste buds’ flavors. Any semi-finished products, artificial replacements, mass production of frozen donuts, not even donuts baked in big bakeries cannot be found in our local La Donuteria shops. This is why our donuts taste BEST! We prepare our own caramel; our raspberry glaze is made from real raspberries. We make our own fillings and delicious cremes, our chocolate is top quality from Belgium, and we ship vanilla beans directly from Madagascar.

You first eat with your eyes — La Donuteria shop is designed in an eye-catching “Provence” style, which attracts customers and allows us to drive viral presentation on social media. We become the LOVE BRAND everywhere we serve.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a restauranteur? What was the lesson or takeaway you took out of that story?

Even though you can maybe find a local donut shop in your town, the customers are overwhelmed by the difference in our donuts’ taste and quality. We in La Donuteria value the customers’ feedbacks extremely, e.g., on Tripadvisor or social media. We face the feedbacks of tourists in our shops, especially those from USA and UK, who know donuts from childhood and many of them claim to say our donuts were the best they have ever eaten. It seems to me that our donuts are beating the classic “American” style of donuts.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

The first thing that came to my mind was a fire in our kitchen, which we experienced only a few months after the complete and, therefore, expensive reconstruction. The fire occurred due to poor electrical installation, and it took us three long months to put the kitchen in order again. In those days, we were considering whether to go any further. Today, I am happy that even this unpleasant incident did not discourage us, and on the contrary, we got to our feet in even greater strength.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

Creativity. The rule is that you first eat with your eyes, so our donuts are real love at first sight. We care about our weekly and monthly specials when we try always to bring customers something new and surprise them positively every time. If you want to keep your clientele and

also gain new customers, you can’t stagnate. That is why we are constantly working on new flavors, behind which there is always a lot of work from several of our specialists.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you?

For me, the perfect meal is the one whose taste I will not easily forget — food that differs from others in its taste, aroma, and visual. This is precisely what our donuts are.

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

Every day, I am inspired by the people I meet and work with and, then there are also our customers and their feedback.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

Perhaps the most interesting is the expansion to other countries. We always try to adapt our proven concept to local tastes and preferences, which is always exciting. We believe in a global-local concept, where we apply a specific general basis to all our donut shops, but it is always adapted to the given market and taste. Entrepreneurs from Europe and all over the world are interested in our franchise system, which we consider to be a huge success. Dozens of people call us every day, and we are growing at a rate we would not have dreamed of a few years ago.

What advice would you give to other restauranteurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

This is very individual. I set short-term goals daily, which I manage to meet so quickly. One needs to feel a sense of success, which drives him and motivates him further until he achieves those great goals that may initially be far in sight. Simultaneously, you need to take a break from work and restart your physical and mental strength. The stay in nature in the fresh air helps me the most.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the central question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restauranteur” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

Be prepared that it will be at least twice as demanding as you expect. Also, prepare for the fact that your expected investment will be 50–100% larger. Don’t try to copy well-established concepts and always bring something new, creative, and your own to the market.

Invest in marketing; let them hear and see you everywhere. Give them FOMO — fear of missing out and make everyone want to try your products.

Don’t give up after the first failure. Entrepreneurship is often like a school in which we gain experience gradually. Therefore, you can’t want everything to work right away.

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

Our bestseller — caramel donut.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It is undoubtedly a topic of sustainability in gastronomy. It’s not just the gradual punching of plastics but also the raw materials we use. We should think about what our planet will look like today and in a few years.

Thank you so much for these insights. This was very inspirational!