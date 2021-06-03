Peter Knapp of Landor & Fitch: “Digital empowerment through smartphones”

Digital empowerment through smartphones, allowing customers to have a seamless interaction with the airline from when they arrive at the airport to when they board the plane. This will be further extended in the future to other parts of the total journey experience.

As part of my series about “developments in the travel industry over the next five years”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Peter Knapp.

Peter is the Group Chairman at Landor & Fitch, working closely with the global executive team to establish Landor and Fitch’s approach to extraordinary brand transforming by design. Peter has a wealth of experience in delivering branding programs where graphic, three-dimensional, digital, and engagement design platforms are merged to form total branded experiences for consumers. Peter has a broad range of experience in industries including airlines, mobility, hotels, retail, leisure, automotive, petroleum, spirits, financial services and telecommunications. Relevant clients include BP, Intu, M&S, Invensys, Diageo, Ernst & Young. Land Rover, Etihad, Alitalia, British Airways, Neom, Public Investment Fund and F1X to name a few. His opinions regularly appear in regional and national trade press, and he can often be found on the judging panels of international awards such as Cannes, D&AD and Design Week.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up, I had a childhood fascination with science fiction. I used to love Star Trek, Thunderbirds, and comics and that encouraged me to start designing my own space craft! Science fiction is a place where your mind can see possibilities of what will be, and it still is an enormous inspiration for me to this day.

Science fiction also predicted so many technologies such as the mobile phone, 3D printer’s and Ai, to name but a few innovations, decades before they were a reality. It’s a great place to think creatively and that’s what really set me off on my design journey.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

This is impossible because I’ve had the privilege of working in an industry where every day my client work takes me to different countries and different sectors, where I am able to meet people from different cultures with different views and these experiences constantly reshape my experience and thinking.

It’s genuinely true that when you’re in a job like this you have such a rich diet and every day is different. You get the opportunity to travel to, for example, Azerbaijan, Armenia, the corners of China, which are all places you wouldn’t normally get to see. I’m forever grateful for the privilege this job has given me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I have made so many mistakes! One time, I was doing a project for Sir Terence Conran, who had a reputation for being an industry legend that was obsessive about design and style. The night before the project deadline, I went to the site and checked on the product and everything I designed was the wrong color. All I could think about was, when Sir Terence sees this mistake it could be the end of my career in this industry!

What I learned from that was the power of negotiation. That night, I went to the site to negotiate with the supplier and got the color changed overnight and therefore save my job! This was a profound moment that has stayed with me throughout my career and reminded me of the importance of relationships.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”? Can you share a story about that?

Wake up every day with your eyes open. This is a job where you can watch a movie, read a book, listen to a piece of music and it will inspire the work you do. We can recharge with such fantastic fuel.

When you’re looking to avoid burnout all you have to do is look around you — the inputs we need to thrive are all around us. I encourage all my colleagues to keep their eyes and mind open to inspiration from diverse sources.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

When I worked for Landor in Hong Kong, my managing director was Hal Pearson, who is probably the most brilliant person I’ve ever had the privilege to work with throughout my career. He taught me so much and was always patient with a young creative director like me, who was just learning how to navigate the industry.

Hal would often say to me, “I’m often in error but never in doubt”. That phrase has followed me throughout my career, and today, I believe if you’re going to do something, be certain about it and have conviction. It’s better to burn out in error than to fade away with uncertainty. I will always be in debt to Hal for that piece of advice.

Can you share with our readers how have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

The role of design in society is absolutely an obligation to make things better. Whatever we do, we have to make things better, whether it is to look better and contribute to everyone’s landscape, work better, or create new solutions to help make the planet better.

The responsibility of designers is higher now than it has ever been before. It’s a noble profession when it is taken properly, and you get out of bed everyday thinking you have to make things better.

Our job is to help others navigate their lives more easily and enjoy life more and if we don’t, we’re failing.

Can you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the Aviation and Air Travel industries?

This is a tough question because it’s a competitive world. The main innovation is around the idea of a brand. The airline industry could be perceived as very commoditized, where all airlines have similar airplanes and offer a similar flying experience to customers.

I believe the thing that is really at the forefront of innovation is making sure airlines have a creative brand strategy at the center of what they do to build relevance for their customers. A unique brand strategy will be the differentiating factor now and in the future.

Which “pain point” are you trying to address by introducing these innovations?

You cannot avoid the COVID-19 conversation and what airlines are doing to address that. Airlines need to consider how they can make flying feel as clean and safe as possible for customers. This could include anti-microbial cleaning treatments, voice-activated toilets and cleaning carts with fitted UV light for deep cleansing.

One of the biggest problems that airlines are facing is how to change passenger choreography. Before the pandemic, everyone would crowd at the gate to board the plane and stand up altogether when it was time to disembark.

Operationally, airlines have to reconsider the choreography of embarking, disembarking and moving around the cabin. They must consider how they change this behavior. In general, airlines that do this well will be known as thoughtful and trusted brands that were able to innovate to meet customer’s needs during a pandemic.

How do you envision that this might disrupt the status quo?

Airlines will start to look at the overall customer journey and whether there’s an opportunity to fulfill a bigger role as a mobility brand. They will start to ask themselves; how can they help customers on their total journey, beyond time just spent in the air? What type of interface, where and when? Should it be a physical, human or digital interface? There is an important analysis to be made to assess the typical customer journey of the future.

Pre-and-post airport experiences will be something airlines will start to look at as a way to engage more deeply and usefully with customers. Additional digital technology will also make airlines think about the broader concept of travel.

Are there exciting new technologies that are coming out in the next few years that will improve the Air Travel experience? We’d love to learn about what you have heard.

In the short-term, material science to combat COVID-19 and clean surfaces effectively and efficiently. While, a long-term innovation will be enablement by digital technologies to make us all so much more linked in our air travel experiences. This linkage will create smoother and more effective travel journeys for customers and broader industry stakeholders.

Zoom and other work-from-home technology is also a challenge for the airline industry. Overall, getting people off their screens and back onto plane seats will be the biggest challenge in the weeks and months ahead.

As you know, the Pandemic changed the world as we know it. For the benefit of our readers, can you help spell out a few examples of how the Pandemic has specifically impacted Air Travel?

The pandemic has decimated the airline industry. COVID-19 is probably the biggest challenge that airlines have had to face in decades.

Coaxing people back onto planes where they think it’s safe enough and time well spent is going to be a major challenge for the whole industry.

The industry will have proven its relevance and purpose all over again to many customers. This forced reconsideration will be a mighty marketing challenge for all airline brands.

Can you share five examples of how the Air Travel experience might change over the next few years to address the new realities brought by the Pandemic? If you can, please give an example for each.

The air travel experience will be forever changed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and airlines will have to begin to leverage new technologies to address these realities and customer concerns. The top five examples of what this looks like today include:

1. Digital empowerment through smartphones, allowing customers to have a seamless interaction with the airline from when they arrive at the airport to when they board the plane. This will be further extended in the future to other parts of the total journey experience.

2. New technologies that ensure greater safety by significantly improved levels of cleanliness and hygiene, reinforcing to customers and broader airline industry stakeholders that the current focus on cleanliness won’t disappear after the pandemic but become an industry normal.

3. Reimaging the typical processes of pre-and-post flight, and what it means to go to an airport lounge, queue up at a boarding gate and leaving the airport.

4. Accepting this new era of responsibility, as people will be looking for airlines to be even more responsible, and with that, sustainability is bound to be one of those things further scrutinized by industry introspection.

5. Lastly, how airline brands are differentiating their responses to COVID-19 because they must demonstrate even more responsibility to gain customer’s trust and reassure them of a safe travel experience.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The world needs a new age of respect: for each other, respect for one another’s beliefs, respect for what we do and respect for the planet.

If nothing else, I hope the pandemic encourages us to find that and I hope we will see a new age of consideration for both mankind and our environment.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Twitter- @Peter_Landor

Linkedin- Peter Knapp