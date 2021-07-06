Peter Hubbell of Apply:you: “Give luck a chance”

You have to be an optimist to be an entrepreneur, but be wary of over-optimism. Even though I now know better, I’ve always been convinced that my ventures were going to be instant successes. In truth, it takes time (7–10 years) to really hit your stride, so patience becomes paramount.

Peter Hubbell is an advertising industry entrepreneur, best known as the founder of BoomAgers, the world’s leading agency in marketing to the 50+ audience, and more recently, Apply:you, WORKshops℠ that apply Madison Avenue branding and differentiation techniques to help college graduates market their way to their first real job.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

If I think back, I’ve always been compelled to do things just a little bit differently than the rest of the crowd. When all of my classmates in college were chasing analytical careers in Finance, Insurance or Accounting I opted for the creativity of Madison Avenue. And over time, I discovered that ad agencies don’t just create ads, they create differentiation to help their clients’ brands be seen as being different and better than the alternatives. So it’s not surprising that a long career in the business of differentiation inspired me to create two ventures of my own that both depart from convention. BoomAgers to prioritize the highly valuable older consumer that most marketers ignore, and now Apply:you to help job applicants win jobs by applying norm-breaking techniques.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The hardest part of launching both of these ventures was getting the first client. It’s the classic chicken and egg dilemma, that is, every new client wants to know who your existing clients are, and no client wants to be the first client. It’s like strength in numbers I guess. I can remember meeting with a good friend who was the CEO of a major corporation pleading for him to give me a token project so I could say we had them as a client. Being new and small and trying to create the impression that you’re established and big can be hard, but I just kept reminding myself that today’s mighty oak tree started as a stubborn acorn that stood its ground.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

You can’t be a successful entrepreneur without building increased physical fitness into your launch plan. Extra exercise not only creates the extra energy you need to burn the candle at both ends, it’s also an amazing stress-buster. Those feel-good endorphins work wonders — they’re nature’s way of creating the extra positivity you need to be optimistic about your success. With the launch of Apply:you, I’ve taken up rowing which is physically challenging yet emotionally satisfying.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

My quote in my high school yearbook read “Always behave like a duck. Unruffled on the surface but paddling like the devil underneath”. This has turned out to be an inspiration for most of my life’s endeavors, especially when people are looking to me for leadership. Composure breeds confidence, especially when you can exhibit grace in the face of grit. In the end, if you steadfastly believe in what you’re doing, you just need to keep everlastingly at it to succeed.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In the early days, we were invited to pitch a piece of global business at a Fortune 500 company. I was collaborating with two women on my team and we were working remotely leading up to the big meeting at the client’s offices. We all agreed that it would be best to rehearse our presentation live, so I offered to book a hotel room near the airport. Since my flight arrived first, I checked into the hotel and advised the front desk clerk that I would only need the room for an hour or so. He shot me a funny look but I didn’t think much of it because I was preoccupied with getting ready for the big meeting. Well, the raised eyebrow that I got was nothing compared to the reaction the women got when they announced “we’re here to meet with Mr. Hubbell and it won’t take long …”. We have had SO much fun telling and retelling that story over the years. The moral is that a little bit of humility is a good thing, and pity the leader who can’t laugh at themselves every now and then.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Apply:you stands out because we’re the first company that’s coaching job applicants by using a Madison Avenue marketing approach. Typically, these programs are offered by former Human Resources personnel or coaches/trainers and the focus is on preparing to answer interview questions. We’ve turned that model on its head by giving applicants the skills they need to think of themselves as personal brands and to use interviews as opportunities to differentiate themselves in a memorable way. Part of that training involves some self-discovery tools, designed to help applicants understand their “you”, that unique thing about them that makes them interesting and different. I’ll never forget working with an older applicant who was late in her career. While she had lived a long and successful life as a wife, mother and CEO, she had never thought about her “you” and when she finally discovered “what made her tick” she was totally enlightened. She reaches out to us frequently thanking us for helping her to discover her true essence and purpose in life. It’s pretty gratifying when you know you have the power to transform someone’s life for the better.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

While working from home during the pandemic gave rise to all sorts of new thinking and techniques for maximizing productivity, the classical approaches are still the ones that work best for me, notably the art of truly “unplugging”. In a business where I need to be “always on”, I also make it a priority to be “totally off” when I need to. I do that by literally getting off the grid and enjoying downtime in a wilderness setting where connectivity is an impossibility. While being that remote may not be everyone’s idea of downtime, the principle behind it is worth considering i.e. periodically cleansing yourself of “toxic technology” will make you a happier and healthier person in the long run.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am grateful to have grown up on a dairy farm which prepared me for life in ways that I could not have known then e.g. learning the value of hard work. But I also learned how to “make hay while the sun shines” which for most people, is a quaint expression that speaks to opportunistic intent. But if you’ve ever worked on a farm, you know that “making hay while the sun shines” is a practical necessity because the process of cutting, drying, baling and loading hay is a five-day process during which the hay must avoid being damaged by moisture. Many years and many ventures later, my experience of haying on the farm has taught me to always be sufficiently prepared so as to be ready to act when conditions are ideal. Some people call this the art of being opportunistic but to me it’s just common sense learned from working the land.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As my career has advanced, I’ve become increasingly intent on ventures that serve a true purpose in improving life. BoomAgers’ mission is to create connections that inform and inspire an aging world to help all people get better with age, in any way. Apply:you’s mission is to leverage the expertise of our careers in advertising and branding to help job applicants differentiate themselves to win the jobs they truly deserve.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

#1. It takes 7 years to succeed overnight.

#2. Growth is a series of ups and downs.

I used to think that growth was a constant upward trend in revenue, but experienced entrepreneurs know better. Instead, it’s a jagged knife’s edge of emotionally jarring ups and downs that average out over time to achieve growth. One day you’re popping champagne corks and the next day you’re like “what just happened?”.

#3. Give luck a chance.

Nike founder Phil Knight once said that there’s a direct correlation between the amount of hard work you put into something and your frequency of good luck. Don’t let anyone tell you that luck is not important in business success. You never know where your big break is going to come from so keep your nose to the grindstone and keep moving forward and luck will find you.

#4. Everything happens for a reason.

As an older entrepreneur, I’ve racked up more experience than many of my competitors which gives me the advantage of wisdom. When you’re a founder, unexpected and unwanted things are definitely going to happen. It’s human nature to ask “why me, why now” and to seek an explanation for things that don’t seem just or fair. When this happens, you simply need to make the best of the situation and get on with things. In time, the explanation you’re looking for will almost always present itself and you will come to appreciate that your earlier setback served a constructive purpose that has made you and the enterprise better for the experience.

#5. Don’t give it away.

Client Procurement departments have never been more demanding, (and after all, they’re the client) so it’s never been easier to inappropriately discount your offering to “win” the business. Whether that’s the fee rendered or the payment terms, be mindful of what you’re signing up and don’t undervalue your expertise. Whenever my day rate is questioned, I remind them that they’re not paying me for 8 hours of work, they’re paying me for my 40 years of experience.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

I always say it’s important to be emotional but you should never be emotional. Say what? It’s important to be emotional because success requires that you bring a high level of passion to whatever it is that you do. At Apply:you, we work with graduates who are still trying to figure out what field of work they should get into and we always encourage them to follow their true passion. As the old saying goes, if you do what you love, you will never work a day in your life.

At the same time, you need to do your best to separate your emotions from your work. While it’s irresistible to celebrate your highs, be careful. By elevating your emotions you’re setting yourself up to fall an even greater distance when the next setback occurs. Consistency and constancy of disposition will always serve you better, as it will those who work alongside you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

For all of the admirable work that our society has done to make progress on diversity and equality, inclusion is still excluding people of age. Why is it that we’ve had the courage and tenacity to challenge bias and banish unwanted “isms” but we still accept systemic “ageism” in so many sectors of our society? As a marketing communications agency dedicated to people of age, it’s always been our purpose to bring more dignity and respect to aging and to ultimately have our society value their elders the way other global cultures do. This change will not happen overnight but it does need to begin. Every one of our creative projects is a step in the journey to portray people of age in the way that they feel: ageless.

