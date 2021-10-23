Peter DeCaprio explains why the pandemic phase is the ideal to get into the practice of meditation

Even though most people globally have taken both the vaccine doses, the pandemic threat isn’t over! We are yet to step into a free world from COVID-19, and no one knows when that will happen. And since the virus has shown a history of mutation, people are uncertain whether there is a severe wave of infection that will recur or not. Hence, from 2020 beginning, the world has been passing through a challenging phase.

Living with the fear of virus infection can make one more fearful and anxious. And that’s what the world has been feeling – the feeling of uncertainty and fear. And it has taken a massive toll on our mental health. Mental health experts are counting on the practice of mediation to find peace and harmony amidst such challenging times.

The importance of meditation for a balanced mental health

Simply put, meditation gets defined as the practice of thinking deeply. It’s a practice where a person focuses on their mind for a specific time. Today, there are several types of mediation, and the ultimate objective is to attain inner peace and feel relaxed, which enhances our mental health. There are several types of research that support this claim. Peter DeCaprio says that meditation is effective during the pandemic phase because of the following reasons:

It helps to regulate negative emotions

Research and studies highlight meditation can help manage negative emotions, like fear and anger. According to a study published in 2016, meditation has allowed people to tackle their anger and repressed emotion. People witnessed improvements by taking just a single meditation session.

Currently, due to the pandemic, our way of life has completely changed. We can’t step out of the house as freely as we did before. That leads to a certain amount of sadness and repressed anger and frustration. Through meditation, we can overcome this feeling and sync with life in a balanced way.

It helps to manage stress

Today, stress is an inevitable part of daily life. However, stress has resulted in numerous health issues, such as gastrointestinal issues, headaches, fatigue, muscle tension or pain, sleep issues, and constant anxiety. Prolonged stress also resulted in issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and obesity. During the pandemic, the stress-related ailments increased because people were uncertain about how life will shape out. We are still unsure about the future. And it is here meditation can help. According to a 2018 study, people who resorted to mindfulness meditation experienced reduced stress and inflammatory and hormonal issues.

It helps to focus

One of the side effects of fear and tension is that people lose their focus. And in 2020, most people have experienced that. Since the majority of people are working from home, maintaining a work-life balance is essential. If you aren’t focused, you can’t finish your work on time, making work for long hours. Daily meditation can help you to focus better and complete your work on time. We are passing through a challenging phase, and it’s essential to hold on to our patients. With meditation, we can do so and live better through this crisis.