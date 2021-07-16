Peter Boolkah: “Ensure you have a coaching framework”

Ensure you have a coaching framework. I’m part of the action coach community and the scaling up community. I mix with other experts who I may be able to learn from and conversely impart some of my knowledge. Learn from your community on how to become a great coach. You may have been great in the corporate world but your job is to make the person you are coaching great. It is a totally different skill set to learn.

Peter Boolkah is a world-renowned business coach, speaker and entrepreneur who inspires and empowers you to create the business of your dreams, igniting real and lasting change for you and your business.

Can you tell us a bit about your 'backstory' and what brought you to this particular career path?

During my teenage years I worked part time at McDonalds. After University I looked at all the job opportunities around and the McDonald’s management training system looked as good as any. McDonalds was seeing big growth at the time and continuing my career pathway with them was really the most logical choice. I worked my way up the corporate ladder and stayed with the company for 20 years. In 2004 I decided I wanted a change so I left and opened up my own restaurant. It wasn’t how I imagined so I sold my share in the business and was at a bit of a crossroads in my career. Out of the blue I was approached by the coaching franchise Action International, as it was called then. I had never considered business coaching as a career, but meeting Ray Moore who went on to become my business partner, changed everything for me. His vision was brilliant and he was so inspiring. I decided to turn my back on the corporate world and put all my efforts into becoming a brilliant business coach.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Discipline. I was really fortunate in McDonald’s to be working for an organization that was ultra disciplined. I had to be regimented. Having that discipline instilled in me so early in my career has helped me become a successful coach. I get up at 4.45am every day. I have a very structured schedule.

Desire. Crucially you must have the desire to succeed. Find your why, your reason for doing something. As Simon Sinek says ‘At the end of the day, what is your reason for doing this?’ You’ve got to have a strong reason to be successful at something. It doesn’t have to be monetary. For me, my strong reason was the fact that I had a family to support. I’m also a strong believer of having a bucket list of things that you want to achieve and as I achieve certain metrics in my business I reward myself.

Adaptability. The world is changing at a very fast pace. We’ve seen more change in the last 15 years than ever before. Businesses must keep up with those changes and envelop them. We need to take note of what the younger generation are doing and stay relevant and in touch. Instead of expecting young people to bend to us, we need to be curious and bend to them because their ideas will shape future business.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Habits are critical, they are the metronome that I set my rhythm by. They keep me on track. I get up early and I go to bed early. My routine is habitual. I keep my diary well structured. It means I can make time for self development. I am continually learning and improving myself. Exercise is a habit for me. Keeping my physical wellbeing is very important in my success.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

We are habitual in nature. We need to work out if our habits are good habits or bad habits. Choose habits that will help you get to the destination you want to get to and help you succeed. Consider what you want to achieve. What habits do you need to adopt in order to be able to achieve those goals?

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

As habitual beings the best way to develop a good habit is to break a bad one. Train yourself to accept a new habit. It may take time. Focus on the habit/action you want to adopt and consistently repeat it. I’ve heard it said that it can take 21 or 22 times of practicing a habit for it to become ingrained but also consider that will be counteracted by how long it takes to let that old habit go. For example top athletes will cultivate brilliant habits over time to reach peak performance. Habits become akin to muscle memory. Be disciplined in practicing your good habits and they will become hardwired.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

‘The more you learn, the more you earn.’ We no longer live in an industrial world where the more time you put in, the higher your productivity, thus the more you earn. We are now a ‘knowledge led’ workforce where it’s more about providing value for money. Adding value to your business means you will earn more. Knowledge will add value to your business. Knowledge comes from learning. The more useful you become to a business, the more value you deliver, the more they are going to want to pay you. ‘Failing to learn is learning to fail.’ This follows the same premise as above. The world is continually evolving. We must create a habit of learning to stay relevant and current.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I help businesses scale and grow with a clear exit point or outcome in mind. Eventually their business will run without them needing to be present. I am working with a company right now doing this. I have a few clients where I am helping them transition the business from one generation to another, often due to retirement. I make sure there is a sufficiently strong transition plan in place that will enable that generation to hand it down without fear. I have a client who I’m working with on an IPO currently. They are looking to grow the business by bringing capital into it. I’ve got a couple of projects where we’re getting the business ready for sale. We’re slowly emerging from the pandemic and going into a growth market, so whilst the last 15 months hasn’t been a good time to sell a business, the market is getting stronger. I also have a couple of clients where we’re working on post-sale, they are in a three year transition buyout period. I am helping them to hit the targets set to secure their final payout.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Most coaches come into the business as experts in being an executive. They were highly successful in their corporate careers, but they’re not an expert in owning a business. This makes it very difficult to coach business owners. Therefore, number 1: Learn what it is to be a business owner. Number 2: Ensure you have a coaching framework. I’m part of the action coach community and the scaling up community. I mix with other experts who I may be able to learn from and conversely impart some of my knowledge. Learn from your community on how to become a great coach. You may have been great in the corporate world but your job is to make the person you are coaching great. It is a totally different skill set to learn. Number 3: You need a clear identity as a coach. Most coaches still have their executive corporate identity when they start. Transition into the culture of a coach and take on that identity. Number 4: Learn to become an expert marketer. At first your visibility will be non-existent. Generate leads and you’ll get clients. Be at the forefront of all the latest marketing techniques out there, so that you’re visible to the marketplace. Number 5: Hire a great coach to support you. Therapists have therapists! I have five coaches that coach me in different areas of my coaching.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The biggest mistake I see is coaches starting slowly and not paying attention to their marketing. They then reach a point where their initial start up funds have dried up and it’s make or break for them. You have to start strong and fast. Come out of the traps running. Also many coaches operate in isolation which means they do not bounce ideas with other people and are inward thinking.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Be there for your customer/client. Be present. Listen. Give them your time. People learn by talking, so a coach must listen. Be there for them in the good and bad times. I had a client who had to fold his business in 2008/09 because the financial crisis wiped it out. My client phoned me in a mess and told me he was worth more money dead than alive. I will take that call wherever I am and whatever I am doing. I will support that person. I helped him through that situation and he restarted. The wow experience is supporting that person so they can break through the barriers that are holding them back and move through to the next level.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Learn to market. Ascertain what kind of customers you want and find out where they hang out. Start with one channel. I built my business on LinkedIn. I chose that channel to be great at. I learnt how LinkedIn’s algorithms operate and I market to those algorithms. It’s a mistake to try and succeed on all social media platforms, coaches who are doing this get little to no engagement. Find the platform that suits your business. Decide what type of marketing fits your coaching business and decide if advertising will help. Bear in mind that once an advert has run, that’s it. However, creating strong content means you can be found in the future. It’s about creating long term engagement.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Have an exercise regime and stick to it. If your body doesn’t work, your brain doesn’t work. In terms of wellness, surround yourself with the right support group. I have a psychotherapist who I have seen for the last 13 years. I offload there. As coaches, we take on a lot of our clients’ problems and we need to release that. Treat your mental wellbeing with the same level of importance as your physical wellbeing.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to help coaches become successful. The more business owners that we can help become better business owners, the more jobs they create. The economy will therefore become stronger. Many coaches enter and exit the industry quickly as they don’t get their businesses off the ground. A good coach can help people succeed and I am a highly successful coach with many years experience and learning under my belt. I want to share what I have learnt.

Tim Cook from Apple. Steve Jobs was such an awesome figure in spearheading and driving the success of Apple and people said that once Steve Jobs left Apple it would fail and stop growing. However, the successful transition has seen Tim Cook take Apple to levels the organisation has never seen before. It’s interesting to see how someone can take a business, transition it, innovate it and grow it with a new team behind him. Tim Cook fascinates me. Please make it happen!!!

I have a YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/TheTransitionGuy/videos and podcast https://boolkah.com/podcasts/ where I feature prolific business guests who give expert business advice and I share my tips on how to grow your business. My website https://boolkah.com/ has webinars and other free resources on it. Type my name into Google, you’ll find me. I’ve spent the last five years marketing so that I’m highly visible.

