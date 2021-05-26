Pete Costanti Attributes His Success To Following His Heart And Intuition

Pete Costanti hails from Bellingham, Washington and runs MFGR designs. His background is varied, from commercial fishing, berry picking, pizza delivery, to carpentry, REI sales and bussing tables.

Pete wants to be known as a small business owner who progressively putting his employees first to create a culture that emanates creativity and inclusiveness. He wants people to understand that MFGR is a well-functioning team that is constantly rethinking how to best operate.

A life-changing moment occurred in Pete’s early career when he realized architecture is what he wanted to do. “I came here as a ski bum with nothing but my beat-up VW and some cash, but one day I saw a beautiful contemporary house it came over me- it was everything I liked. I left work that same day and enrolled in MSU in the architecture program and just went for it.” Finally, years later it came full circle for Pete and the same people that designed that house that inspired him became his mentors.

Pete likes to attribute his success to following his heart and intuition by always going all in. He was persistent and went after what he wanted. “I know it sounds cliché, but seriously, fake it ‘til you make it, but just remember that your failures help shape your successes”, Pete remarked.

Unfortunately, something else that most of us have in common is we never actually put the work in to make this a reality. We live out our entire life never allowing ourselves to be true to our dreams and desires. But those brave few warriors who set out despite the fear and doubt that overwhelms all of us? They, we, must prepare for the real work. Because the truth is, following your heart is tough. But so worth it says, Pete.

Pete says, “you need to believe in yourself and what you’re doing, you can’t doubt yourself or your passion. You must wholeheartedly believe in your vision. You don’t get yesterday back and tomorrow you can do whatever you want.”

Pete constantly thrives to rethink what a design firm can be and how he can develop and produce in the best way possible. He keeps working on improving things, how all aspects of design be symbiotic and work together in harmony.