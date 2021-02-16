Are you buying your new home soon? First of all, congratulations if you are. Second of all, have you done all necessary inspections already? Looking for pests, insects and bug colonization is very important for any new property that you invest in. Also, pest control tips will come useful right when you buy any new home or property anywhere in the world.

It is important to safeguard your newly bought property right from the day you set foot in it. Pest infestations are sort of things that multiply so very quickly if left unchecked. Pest control tips for new home buyers are all about eliminating any threats or infestations that would already be there. You need to start the property fresh without any persistent pests or insects plaguing it.

Inspect the Property Before Signing That Dotted Line

Whenever buying your new home in any part of the world, be sure to inspect the property in full detail. Look at all the obvious places and also hidden areas. Visit basements, attics, storage areas, gas and boiler rooms and also all other spots where pests can find home.

Some properties have inside walls, under floors or in ceiling pest infestations that are big signs to stay away. Often times even the best pest control tips don’t come useful depending on nature and extent of infestation. Experienced pest control services will be able to provide pest removal in such cases.

Termites are single most destructive pests that are not only hard to get rid of by very dangerous for all kinds of properties. These wood eaters can turn foundations and full structures to dust quickly. Here are some termite infestation signs that might be able toe save the day for you:

Look for mud tubes at different places including floor and wall cracks

Wood structures showing signs of darkening or blistering

Tap on different wooden pieces and listen for hollow sounds

Piles of discarded termite wings near doors or windowsills indicating swarms of pests

Tiny piles of feces that may look like sawdust can be from termites as well

Pest Control Tips You Should Know

Most pests enter properties thorough tiny cracks, holes or even hitching rides on things brought in. When you are buying a new property, eliminating things that might provide home for pests is a great idea. Here are some pest control tips to know for new home buyers:

Firewood Storage – Firewood can be responsible for attracting and bringing in many pests including termites, ants, spiders and more. Be sure to check for firewood storage next to walls around the house. Pests can stay in the firewood stacks and then move inside the property when they want. Be sure to store your firewood piles at least 6 feet away from all house walls. Don’t let them be near walls with windows or doors.

Firewood can be responsible for attracting and bringing in many pests including termites, ants, spiders and more. Be sure to check for firewood storage next to walls around the house. Pests can stay in the firewood stacks and then move inside the property when they want. Be sure to store your firewood piles at least 6 feet away from all house walls. Don’t let them be near walls with windows or doors. Tree Stumps – Usually, people leave tree stumps in their yards. However, rotting wood can be perfect termite fuel that may lead to them entering your house. If you find any old tree stump in the yard of your new house, be sure to remove it properly. These pest control tips will help limit chances of unwanted infestations. Get professional pest control Vancouver service to check for possible infestations if there is a stump lying around and rotting.

Usually, people leave tree stumps in their yards. However, rotting wood can be perfect termite fuel that may lead to them entering your house. If you find any old tree stump in the yard of your new house, be sure to remove it properly. These pest control tips will help limit chances of unwanted infestations. Get professional service to check for possible infestations if there is a stump lying around and rotting. Tree Branches – Bet you never though of tree branches to be responsible for pest infestations right! You aren’t alone in this too. Lot of people don’t bother about branches. However, spiders, ants, cockroaches and many other pests can use branches as pathways when near windows or doors. Trim back any branches leaving at least a gap of 6 feet between them and your walls with windows or doors. Since ants can travel long distances smelling food, make sure to remove any contact points between branches and any walls of the house.

Bet you never though of tree branches to be responsible for pest infestations right! You aren’t alone in this too. Lot of people don’t bother about branches. However, spiders, ants, cockroaches and many other pests can use branches as pathways when near windows or doors. Trim back any branches leaving at least a gap of 6 feet between them and your walls with windows or doors. Since ants can travel long distances smelling food, make sure to remove any contact points between branches and any walls of the house. Mulch – Often used against foundations of homes in many parts of the world, mulch is a sure termite attractor. Moisture and lack of sunlight with mulch makes it perfect to harbor termites for longer periods of time as well. If there is one thing sure about termites, it is that they will find ways to infest the whole house if then can find a way in. Be sure to keep mulch at least 15 inches away from the foundations. These pest control tips will help reduce termite infestations.

Often used against foundations of homes in many parts of the world, mulch is a sure termite attractor. Moisture and lack of sunlight with mulch makes it perfect to harbor termites for longer periods of time as well. If there is one thing sure about termites, it is that they will find ways to infest the whole house if then can find a way in. Be sure to keep mulch at least 15 inches away from the foundations. These pest control tips will help reduce termite infestations. Gutters – Termites love moisture. Clogged gutters may cause water to pool making insulations vulnerable to termites. In addition to that, clogged gutters can make water go everywhere making small openings in the soil near walls and foundations. Make sure to divert water away from foundations using down-spout extenders. Also stop water from pooling and making tiny holes in the earth around the foundations. Use these pest control tips to full advantage stopping pests of all kinds from entering your newly bought property.

Termites love moisture. Clogged gutters may cause water to pool making insulations vulnerable to termites. In addition to that, clogged gutters can make water go everywhere making small openings in the soil near walls and foundations. Make sure to divert water away from foundations using down-spout extenders. Also stop water from pooling and making tiny holes in the earth around the foundations. Use these pest control tips to full advantage stopping pests of all kinds from entering your newly bought property. Tiny Cracks and Holes – Pests are so small that they can fit through smallest of holes and cracks. Any small spaces they can find in floors, walls or ceilings, they will pass through easily. Even mice can fit through very small wall and floor cracks or holes anytime. Be sure to plug any cracks or holes in your new house walls, ceilings or floors. Find permanent solutions for cracks and holes. Use silicon to block temporarily in the time you need to permanently fix them up.

Final Words

Pests including mice, cockroaches, termites, spiders, ants and more are always looking to find places to live. When they find ways into houses, they can multiply very fast. When buying a new house, it is important to inspect for any major damage caused by termites and other pests.

Be sure to call your local pest control burnaby service provider and have them assess the property before buying. After you have penned the property in your name, be sure to get a full professional checkup and pest control tips treatment as well. This may help long term damage for your new house.