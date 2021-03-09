Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Persuasion Expert Reveals Consequences of Less Face-to-Face Meetings and Increased Screen Time

Greg Upah specializes on how sales is pivoting due to the pandemic, with less face-to-face interactions and an increase in Zoom meetings, screens and technology. His book “Sales Talks: SIX SECRETS TO WINNING PRESENTATIONS, EFFECTIVE CLOSES, AND THINK-ON-YOUR-FEET-TACTICS THAT SEAL DEALS” touches upon the idea that no matter what industry one works in, people continue making fundamental […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Greg Upah specializes on how sales is pivoting due to the pandemic, with less face-to-face interactions and an increase in Zoom meetings, screens and technology. His book “Sales Talks: SIX SECRETS TO WINNING PRESENTATIONS, EFFECTIVE CLOSES, AND THINK-ON-YOUR-FEET-TACTICS THAT SEAL DEALS” touches upon the idea that no matter what industry one works in, people continue making fundamental mistakes when it comes to sales, and it can be as simple as not listening, and assuming! Most salespeople sound like a script, acting on what is learned in the past, failing to adapt and lacking confidence– Upah teaches readers how to turn this around. Personal stories illustrate how to overcome thoughts or actions that inhibit sales effectiveness.

Greg says, “It’s time to get back to in-person meetings and away from electronic ones. There is no substitute for ‘breaking bread’ with your customer to keep and win their business. Young people who works at Chic Fil A and Starbucks get more personal sales experience and develop more life skills than students who attend business schools, but lack that experience.”

Upah had his ‘aha’ moment and wrote the book after his involvement in the Texas A&M Sales Program, similar to a lab for research on sales effectiveness. He continues, “The world needs to be reminded that everyone is in sales and they need new perspectives and continuing education to get better at their sales craft.”

For more information, please visit the links below:

https://gregupah.com/

https://itascabooks.com/sales-talks/

More about Greg Upah

Greg Upah draws from a wealth of sales and presentation experiences in academia, advertising, and financial services. He served as an Associate Research Director for the new business team at Young & Rubicam Advertising before becoming the Director of Institutional Marketing for the Asset Management Group at Merrill Lynch. Greg has successfully established relationships with major corporations and high-net-worth individuals around the globe. Prior to his careers in advertising and investment management, Greg was a marketing professor at Virginia Tech and an adjunct associate professor at the Stern School of Business at NYU. Greg graduated from the University of Notre Dame, and has a Ph.D in marketing from the University of Illinois. He has published articles in a variety of journals including the Journal of Marketing. He is currently focused on helping organizations improve their client presentation capabilities.

    Ian Monroe

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Crushing Virtual Sales Meetings During Times of Uncertainty

    by Janel Dyan
    Community//

    How Sales Taught Me To Face My Fears By Taking Action

    by [email protected]
    Community//

    Sales Meeting Hacks During COVID

    by John Rampton

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.