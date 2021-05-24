Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Perspective: an essential leadership principle

How big is your perspective? How deep, far and wide do you think? Expanding perspective is a fundamental leadership principle we need to practice. Like doing drills for your favourite sport.

In this short video, I walk you through the core leadership principle for perspective: perspective is power.

Perspective is power! Learn to see far, deep and wide.

How we see ourselves, how we see others, how we see the bigger picture will make or break our leadership success.

Are you looking far, deep and wide enough?

Look beyond the 1-3 year strategic plan to the ripple effect: what happened generations ago tells us about what is happening now. How will what we do today affect generations in the future?

This kind of perspective gives us a sense of responsibility and dedication to our work, and we can be less transactional and more transformational.

When you consider a problem, dive deep: look at the patterns, the systems, and the values that create those problems.

When we see in layers, we can make systemic change that creates long-term positive effects.

Coach’s challenge: what could you do today that will have a positive ripple effect ten or more years from now?

Developing perspective needs a strong leadership mindset

If we are stuck in survival, then it’s hard to be anything but reactive. We need to break this cycle by thinking a couple of steps ahead, then eventually to greater and greater time horizons.

A few key beliefs to help with our leadership mindset in crisis and survival include:

We’ve got this.
We can figure it out together.
We may not know the answer, but we know we can keep searching for it.

These beliefs help lift our gaze from the immediate stress of now to what’s possible next.

Where does your leadership journey end? Well beyond what you probably think.

The practice of perspective is like exercise: we need to keep stretching our ability to get stronger. 

One of the ways to do that is to extend our horizons.

One of my favourite thought experiments is to cast your mind back to your own family tree. Start with one generation, then two, then as many as you know by name. Then imagine going back seven generations, or roughly two hundred years ago, and imagine the world of your ancestors. What were their dreams? What were their challenges? Then go back further – to Egypt before the Romans. That’s 2000 years ago. Imagine your ancestors back then. What was their world like? Go back again – this time 100,000 years ago… something and someone did something, fast forward to now and here YOU are. Isn’t that amazing?

Now imagine the same thing, but forwards. What are you doing today that might cascade forward – one generation, two, seven – then 2000 years, then 100,000…

As leaders, what we say, what we do, who we are has a ripple effect. Choose how you see yourself, others, and the world in order to make those ripples have a positive impact.

Zoe Routh

Zoë Routh is a leadership mentor and speaker. English-born, Canadian-raised, Australian-adopted, Outdoor Adventurist and Experiential Educator, Truth Teller, Learner, Cancer Dancer, One-Time Belly Dancer, Aspiring Telemark Skiier, Slayer of Dragons, Mother of Chickens.

From the wild rivers of northern Ontario to the remote regions of Australia, Zoe has spent the last thirty years showing people how to work better together.

She is obsessed with assisting leaders to be truth-tellers and stand strong with their own voice. Her programs in truth-telling with leaders and teams develop robust relationships and assist in navigating uncertain change. Her high impact leadership learning adventures take place indoors and outdoors in spectacular settings.

With over 30 years experience developing leaders, she has published three books: Composure: How Centered Leaders Make the Biggest Impact, Moments: Leadership when it matters most, and Loyalty: Stop unwanted staff turnover, boost engagement, and create lifelong advocates.

