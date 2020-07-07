Personalization as a Mainstay of the Mobile User Experience

Giving access to content specifically designed for the interests, needs, and location of users is at the heart of the use of mobile technology by any business. When you order a latte with cream in the cafe next to you, you customize your choice based on your tastes. When you create a mobile application for the purposes of your business, you also customize it to best suit your current and potential customers. The idea is for the application to adapt to the needs of each of them, using the available information without the need for additional effort on your part. The unique user experience must begin with the opening of the application itself. Mobile technology allows this and any business can benefit.

The idea of customizing the user experience is not new. It was introduced in the development of websites used on desktops years ago. Back then, there were restrictions, especially on diversity, and they often came from the websites themselves. These limitations have been removed with the introduction of technologies such as Flash, as well as web interfaces mirroring those used in software development. This gave designers the freedom to create a better user experience, with users initiating changes within the website.

How it came to Personalizing the Mobile Experience?

In traditional web design and development, the goal is for the elements and functionalities to be designed and arranged in such a way as to contribute to a unique user experience. However, this has proved difficult on mobile devices, mainly due to the smaller screen size and the interface, which uses mainly gestures. Concepts such as sliding screens and scrolling do not provide many customization options for smartphones and tablets. Creativity can be applied mostly to basic elements such as colors, buttons and fonts. Flexibility in terms of design aesthetics is less than on traditional websites.

Models of user interaction with mobile content also had to change and this became the main engine of personalization. The trend to personalize the interaction is not new either, however. In recent years, it has become widespread since it was introduced by online commerce giants such as Amazon. Amazon, for example, knows a lot about its customers from their previous visits and purchases to the site, as well as from other sources. This allows them to customize the user experience by making special suggestions. Through this type of personalization, the online merchant creates additional value for customers and increases their loyalty.

Customization has an effect not only on how the mobile application looks but also on how the user uses it. That’s how he gets its content based on his previous experience, preferences, and location. If a user is interested in cooking, for example, the mobile applications he uses will automatically present him with content related to his specific interest, even if they offer a wide variety of topics. This favors a unique experience that brings great satisfaction. This basic direction should be worked on in the development of a mobile application.

Obstacles to mobile personalization

One of the possible challenges for mobile application developers and designers is related to standards. The development of standards is difficult, especially due to the availability of different platforms. It is more pronounced in Android than in iOS. The protection of personal data is also an important issue to consider.

Tactics for Customizing the Mobile User Experience

Let’s look at some practical examples of how brands use available data to customize the mobile experience.

Custom Content: You can offer content that meets the interests and needs of the user, using the data that the application gives you about him.

Personalized Recommendations: It is much more effective to offer a hot offer for ski equipment to someone located in Bansko than to a consumer in Varna, for example. If a user has purchased an LCD TV during a previous visit to your mobile-optimized online store, you can offer them a home theater audio system or Blu-Ray player through your app.

Push Notifications: These are notifications that are automatically generated by the mobile application, even if the user does not use it. For example, a retail chain may send special offers for a specific store when the consumer is close to it.

Offers for related products: They can be based on both the user’s preferences and his location. If a consumer is in the gym, they can get a special offer from a nutritional supplement store across the street or for a pedometer offered at an online store they have visited.

Monitoring and Improving the Mobile User Experience

When you have reliable statistics and detailed analysis of the actions of users using the mobile application, this will allow you to reach a higher and more effective level of customization. The goal is to get an in-depth idea of ​​their behavior and how exactly they interact with the application. Thus, the optimization of the personalized experience will become an ongoing process, bringing increasing benefits.

The highest results can be achieved by using tools for analysis of the mobile application, which give an overview of all user interactions with it like swiping the screen, touching and pressing buttons. For example, each consumer may be offered offers for different products, analyzing whether previous similar offers have committed him (he has acted against them) or have been ignored.

It is also important for marketers as well as developers to be able to understand what users are experiencing when using the mobile application. It is important to find out how people engage with different types of content, how much time they spend on a particular page, what actions they take (dragging the screen to read below, clicking on links or buttons, and so on). By analyzing this data, the content and functionality of the mobile application can be optimized as efficiently as possible.

The analysis of the so-called push notifications allows understanding which advertising tactics are the most profitable. It tracks how users interact with different notifications – what is the rate of clicks on each notification and where users go next.

Conclusion:

Customizing the mobile experience requires action on several fronts. Your goal is to have an up- to- date application that engages users as fully as possible. Plan its development by striving to respond as well as possible to the needs and interests of your target audience. Be creative and do your best to attract and engage these users.

