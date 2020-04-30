Personal Trainer, Larry Greenfield Shares Four Types of Workout to Do at Home During Quarantine

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced an enormous amount of people into an introverted state. Society’s abrupt shift has created limitations for everyday routines, especially for those who relied heavily on the gym for physical fitness. Home-based workouts are becoming a necessity, but the switch from a gym routine can pose a learning curve for some.

Larry Greenfield, a New York-based fitness trainer, proposes a solution to the current dilemma by breaking down four types of exercises to do at home.

1. Type of Workout: Yoga

Breakdown and Benefits: Yoga is an ancient system of physical and mental practices. This gentle and disciplined exercise helps relieve stress and improve balance, flexibility, breath control, and mental clarity. You technically do not need equipment to do yoga, but for beginners, or in general, for comfort, a yoga mat is highly recommended. It never hurts to purchase a yoga foam block to assist while you build flexibility as well.

Workout Example: Get a full stretch in your legs, back, and shoulders through the yoga technique named Downward Facing Dog. Put your hands on the ground and step back into plank position. Hold plank, and then as you exhale, push your hips towards the ceiling and push your heels towards the ground. You will find yourself in an inverted “V” stretch. Hold this position of Downward Facing Dog and continue to control your breathing.

2. Type of Workout: Total Body Exercise

Breakdown and Benefits: Total body exercises involve multiple muscle groups. These fitness practices supply a very effective full-body workout, often based on body weight alone without any need for equipment.

Workout Example: Mix strength training with aerobic exercise and get ready to do a burpee, or otherwise known as a squat thrust. Start standing in an upright position, then bend down into squat position and place your hands on the ground. Jump your legs back and hold in a plank position. Do a push-up, and then hop back into the squat position, all while keeping your hands on the ground. For the final part, release from the squat position and jump as high as you can straight up in the air. And that is considered one burpee.

3. Type of Workout: Stability Ball

Breakdown and Benefits: A stability ball is an inflatable exercise ball that caters to strengthening outer and inner thigh muscles, also known as the hip abductors and hip adductors. This exercise tool comes in multiple sizes, so you want to be sure to pick a ball that fits your body. You can determine the correct size for you by sitting on the ball. With feet flat on the floor, if both your knees and hips fall at a 90-degree angle, you have found your proper size. Stability balls also serve as a great core-strengthening replacement for an office chair.

Workout Example: Target your hip adduction with the stability ball. Start by laying on the floor, face-up, with your knees bent and facing the ceiling, and feet flat on the floor. Place the stability ball in between your legs and squeeze the ball tight with your thighs as if it’s a balloon you are trying to pop. You can quickly pulse your squeezes for a fast burn or hold each for 3 to 5 seconds.

4. Type of Workout: Partner Exercises

Breakdown and Benefits: Working out with a buddy or family member can make all the difference when finding the motivation to exercise from home. There are partner exercises that involve equipment, and there are those that do not. For this ab targeting workout example, all you need is a workout buddy.

Workout Example: Start by lying flat on your back on the floor with legs fully extended. Have your partner stand over your head and align his or her feet with your shoulders. Reach back and grab onto the back of your partner’s heels. Then lift both of your legs together until your flat foot is facing the ceiling. Have your partner then forcefully push your feet down to the ground. Your goal is to tighten your abs and legs and not let your feet touch the ground. Retract your legs to their original upright position, and prepare for another push.

About Larry Greenfield

Larry Greenfield is a certified fitness coach from New York, NY, who specializes in helping men and women over 40 get into the best shape of their life. Through years of experience, he’s discovered that personalizing his approach to fit each client’s needs and aiming for long-term results is the best path to improve his clients’ lifestyle. When he is not working, Larry enjoys fitness, art, traveling, and outdoor activities with his family.